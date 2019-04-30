Laois U-17 Celtic Challenge hurling panel revealed

The Laois U-17 Celtic Challenge hurling panel for the upcoming campaign has been revealed ahead of their opening game against Offaly tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.

Twenty-three players from ten clubs have been selected by the management team of Liam Dunne, Ollie Quinlan and Tim Fahey for the upcoming games.

Rathdowney-Errill lead the way with five players on the panel including captain Daniel Bowe, Clough-Ballacolla follow with four representatives, while Borris-Kilcotton contribute three.



The Bank of Ireland Celtic Challenge was established in 2016 and is the only competition in Hurling that has teams from all 32 counties participating.



The ethos of the competition is a developmental one and through the competition each team is guaranteed to play 5 games.



For 2019, a total of 44 teams with over 1,300 players will play in 138 games - including 6 Finals - as part of the Bank of Ireland Celtic Challenge.



Laois were crowned Celtic Challenge Jerome O’Leary winners after a well-deserved victory over Antrim in O’Connor Park last summer, with Clough-Ballacolla’s Kevin Mulhall leading the scoring charts with 4-2 against Antrim in the final.



Group H will commence their group games on Sunday 31st March and conclude their group games on Sunday 5th May. All other Groups will commence on Wednesday 1st May and conclude their group games on Wednesday 5th June. After this point all 44 teams will be graded and assigned to one of six Divisions to play in Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Finals.



Provincial Roadshows recently took place with Coaches, Referees and Players while the National Launch of the Bank of Ireland Celtic Challenge took place on Wednesday 24th April.



Laois have been placed in Group C alongside Offaly, Wexford, Dublin Plunkett and Dublin Clarke. They will open their account against Offaly tomorrow (Wednesday 1st May) evening before taking on Dublin Clarke at home, Wexford away and finally finishing against Dublin Plunkett at the GAA’s Centre of Excellence at Abbotstown.



Laois will take on Offaly in the opening game tomorrow (Wednesday 1st May) in the LOETB Centre of Excellence at 7.30pm.

Laois U-17 Celtic Challenge Panel 2019



Daniel Bow (Captain) (Rathdowney-Errill)

Ben Campion (Rathdowney-Errill)

Padraig Rafter (Rathdowney-Errill)

Ryan Costigan (Rathdowney-Errill)

Jack Foyle (Rathdowney-Errill)

Lochlin Conway (Clough-Ballacolla)

Joe Corby (Clough-Ballacolla)

Cillian Dunne (Clough-Ballacolla)

Colin Doheny (Clough-Ballacolla)

Philip Tynan (Borris-Kilcotton)

Darragh McSpadden (Borris-Kilcotton)

Niall Coss (Borris-Kilcotton)

Mick O’Brien (St Fintan’s Mountrath)

Josh O’Brien Holmes (St Fintan’s Mountrath)

Jack Phelan (Camross)

Dan Moore (Camross)

Aodh Bowes (Rosenallis)

Alex Marron (Rosenallis)

Jim O’Connor (The Harps)

Rian Edwards (The Harps)

Tom Fennelly (Na Fianna)

Sam Quinn (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix)

Sam Birane (Portlaoise)