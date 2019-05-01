Laois minor hurler nominated for Hurler of the Week award

Off the back of an impressive performance at the weekend, Laois Minor hurler Dan Delaney from Camross has been nominated for the Electric Ireland Player of the Week award.

Delaney started at wing-forward for Enda Lyons' men last Saturday when they racked up a twenty point victory over Westmeath in the opening round of the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship at O'Moore Park.

The Camross man played a starring role in Laois' big win, finishing with a personal haul of 1-2 for the day in a confident display. His goal came with just a minute and a half on the clock as he linked up brilliantly with his counterpart on the other wing, The Harps' James Duggan, to hit the Westmeath net and give Laois a good platform for the game ahead.

The other two nominees up for the award are Kilkenny's Billy Drennan who was the star for the Cats as he hit 0-11 on route in their narrow one point win over Dublin, and Wexford's Luke Kavanagh who goaled in their three point win over Offaly in the weekend's games.

Delaney will be hoping to continue his fine form when Laois travel to Newbridge on Saturday to take on Kildare at 2pm in the second round of the Leinster Championship.

Voting is open to the public via Twitter on the Electric Ireland account and closes at 3pm today (Wednesday). To vote, click this link: VOTE