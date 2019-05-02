GAA players set to benefit as Carlow IT and Gaelic Players Association team up

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) in association with Institute of Technology Carlow has announced two new GAA player scholarships.

The scholarships are jointly funded by Institute of Technology Carlow and the GPA and are open to members of the organisation. MORE BELOW PICTURE

Pictured In attendance during the launch of Carlow IT and GPA Memorandum of Understanding at Carlow IT in Carlow are, from left, Emmett Egan, Tutor, IT Carlow, Michael Dempsey, Programme Leader, IT Carlow, Eoin Buggie of Laois, Cormac O'Toole, Vice-President for Corporate Affairs and Financial Controller, Carlow IT, Chris Nolan of Carlow, Paul Flynn, GPA CEO, Colin Dunford of Waterford, David Denieffe, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Registrar, Carlow IT, and Alan Nolan, Tutor, Carlow IT. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The scholarships will be available for courses in the following areas:

Health and Sport

Business, Digital Marketing and Design

Humanities and Social Sciences

Science

Engineering

Computing and Data Science



The GPA says the addition of these scholarships is key to the aim to have extensive reach across the country with their education offerings.

Paul Flynn, CEO at the GPA said: “We are delighted to welcome IT Carlow to our postgraduate scholarship programme. These scholarships offer our players the opportunity to further enhance their career prospects through participation in highly sought-after graduate programmes, alongside maintaining their sporting pursuits while giving them the option to study closer to home, thus alleviating some of the pressures of travel.”

David Denieffe, Vice-President for Academic Affairs and Registrar at Institute of Technology Carlow said: “We recognise the relationship between academic performance, health and wellbeing and in recognition of this are delighted to welcome this partnership between the GPA and the Institute”.

For more information or to avail of the scholarships contact Noel Connors at the GPA, noel@gaelicplayers.com.

Applications and entry criteria will be assessed by the Institute of Technology Carlow.