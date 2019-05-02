Abbeyleix GAA sends out clarion call to community to put growth on solid foundation

Abbeyleix GAA is reaching out to the community to drum up volunteers in an effort to embed solid foundations to maintain what it says is a 'phenomenal' growth of the club.

On a day when a Dublin GAA club claimed to be worth €50 million to the community, the Laois club appealed for local people to get involved and contribute to its value to the community.

"Volunteers are the life and soul of every GAA Club. Abbeyleix GAA club is going through a phenomenal growth phase this last few years and we are appealing for volunteers to help with the day to day running of our growing club," said the club.

A lot of people volunteered at a recent club workshop aimed at drawing up a roadmap for development but more members are needed. The club says no previous experience required and volunteers are not needed for committees.

The Club has broken down its activities into five key areas:

Finance & fundraising; facilities & development; structures & administration; coaching & development; communities PR, social & cultural.

Below are examples of how much work can be done in one hour per week:

• Sell some lotto tickets.

• Sunday morning or mid-week juvenile coaching.

• Clean the clubhouse or dressing rooms once a week.

• Wash jerseys for one team.

• Put out the flags before a match.

• Keep the water bottles filled for an underage team.

• Update website.

• Assist with club shop/club merchandise

The club says that if 20 new people volunteer for one hour per week, that is 20 hours of work that a few people were doing.

A strategy published by Na Fianna GAA in Dublin estimated the social value of its activities to by €50 million