Splash some colour and help a Portlaoise sports club

Portlaoise Camogie has come up with a novel fundraiser which is set to splash plenty of colour on participants and raise some vital funds in the process.

The sports club has his holding a 5km walk/run through Togher woods which it says will be filled with fun and laughter for all the family.

Coloured Powder will be thrown at each kilometre to add excitement.

"Why not come with your family or teammates to what will be a fun enjoyable experience that will not be forgotten," say the club.

The organisers want participants to wear a white t-shirt or top for 'maximum effect'.

The event takes place on Sunday, May 12. Details in the poster below.

