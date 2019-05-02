Laois Minor hurling team to take on Kildare in Round 2 of Championship named

The Laois Minor hurling manager Enda Lyons has named his starting team to line out against Kildare in the second round of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship on Saturday.

The Laois Minor hurlers cruised to a comfortable twenty point win over Westmeath in the opening round of the Leinster Championship in O'Moore Park last Saturday. Despite playing against the stiff breeze in the opening half, Laois led by a goal at the interval on a scoreline of 1-5 to 0-5 - with the goal arriving with just a minute and a half on the clock when the Electric Ireland Minor Hurler of the Week recipient Dan Delaney combined with James Duggan to rattle the Westmeath net.

Laois found another gear in the closing half and outgunned the visitors by 1-16 to 0-2, keeping their foot on the pedal right through to the final whistle in a twenty point victory to get their campaign off to a flying start.

Laois manager Enda Lyons has named just one change from the team that took on Westmeath, with Mountrath's Brian Bredin coming in for Borris-Kilcotton's Noah Quinlan at wing-back.

Laois will travel to St Conleth's Park, Newbridge on Saturday to take on Kildare in Round 2 of the Leinster Championship at 2pm.

LAOIS

Team: Finnan Cuddy (Trumera); Ned Fitzpatrick (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix), Danny Brennan (Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe), Ian Shanahan (Ballinakill); Cian Conroy (Clonaslee St Manman’s), Fionan Mahony (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix), Brian Bredin (Mountrath); Tomas Keyes (Camross), Tadhg Cuddy (Castletown); James Duggan (The Harps), David Dooley (Rosenallis), Dan Delaney (Camross); Cathal O’Shaughnessy (Ballinakill), DJ Callaghan (Clonaslee St Manman’s), Adam Kirwan (Trumera).