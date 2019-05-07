Wins for Annanough, Clonaslee & Portlaoise in Division 2

Six games were due to take place in Division 2 on Sunday, but only half went ahead.

In the shock of the round this week, last year’s Junior champions Annanough stunned senior outfit Crettyard.

Both sides were on two points prior to this game, as relegation fears start to creep in for both. With the game being played in Crettyard, the hosts went in as favourites, but Annanough, and in particular Damien McCaul, had other ideas.

The teenager, who was one of their star men last year, hit a sensational hat-trick to help his side to a six point win. Donal Horgan’s charges moved up to eighth in the table, with Crettyard behind them in ninth position.

Clonaslee St Manman’s beat Park-Ratheniska in Ratheniska, as they seek to make amends for last year’s disappointing season. Park-Ratheniska didn’t score in the opening ten minutes, but despite being short of numbers, they made a game of it for the most part, trailing 0-3 to 0-9 at the interval. Willie Young, Niall Corbett, Sean Dunne and Cian Barrett were amongst the scorers for Clonaslee St Manman’s.

Park-Ratheniska managed to reduce arrears to just three points at one stage, but that would be as close as they’d get, as a Seamus Rosney goal sent Clonaslee St Manman’s up to fourth, with their only blip thus far a conceded game to O’Dempsey’s.

Portlaoise are going well in both Division 1A and 2 so far, as they’re at the summit of both leagues. They recorded a 1-8 to 0-5 victory over Timahoe in Rathleague, a side who they beat in last year’s Intermediate championship.

In the other games, Graiguecullen have already pulled out of this league, meaning The Heath picked up two points. Rosenallis also conceded a home game to Portarlington, which means Portarlington have five wins from five, while the Barrowhouse and O’Dempsey’s game was called off due to bereavement in Barrowhouse.