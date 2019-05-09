Brennan names Laois Senior hurling team for Joe McDonagh Cup opener against Offaly

The Laois Senior hurling manager Eddie Brennan has named his starting team to face neighbours Offaly in Saturday's opening game of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Laois will travel to Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore on Saturday in an all-midlands clash as they look to get their 2019 Championship campaign off to a winning start.

Former-captain Ross King returns to the starting line-up in the full-forward line having rejoined the panel last month after stepping away at the start of the year.

The game is set for a 7pm throw-in in Tullamore on Saturday in what will be the first of four outings in the Joe McDonagh Cup for Brennan's men.

LAOIS: Enda Rowland (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix); Joe Phelan (Camross), Matthew Whelan (Borris-Kilcotton), Donnacha Hartnett (Mountmellick); Lee Cleere (Clough-Ballacolla), Ryan Mullaney (Castletown), Padraig Delaney (The Harps); Jack Kelly (Rathdowney-Errill), John Lennon (Rosenallis); Cha Dwyer (Ballinakill), Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla), Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill); Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney-Errill), Eanna Lyons (Ballyfin), Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill).