Laois minor hurling team to face Antrim on Saturday announced

The Laois minor hurling manager Enda Lyons and his management team have announced their starting fifteen to face Antrim in their final group game on Saturday.

Laois will meet Antrim in Round 3 of the second tier of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship in Lawless Park, Swords on Saturday. The game had initially been fixed for Parnell Park, but has since been moved to the home of Fingallians GAA where the Down v Carlow Tier 3 game will precede the Laois game.

Lyons has named four changes to the team that narrowly defeated Kildare last weekend in St Conleth's Park with Ballyfin's Darragh Lyons taking the number one jersey from Trumera's Finnian Cuddy.

It's a straight-swap in the corner-back position with Lawson Obular replacing Ned Fitzpatrick, while David Dooley moves to full-forward with Borris-Kilcotton's Noah Quinlan taking a place on the half-forward line as Cathal O'Shaughnessy drops out of the initial fifteen. Rathdowney-Errill's Padraig Rafter slots in at corner-forward with DJ Callaghan moving to the bench.

Laois won their opening two games with wins over Westmeath and Kildare, and should they beat Antrim at 3pm on Saturday they will go straight into round two against the winners of games between tier two and three.

LAOIS

Team: Darragh Lyons (Ballyfin); Lawson Obular (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix), Danny Brennan (Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe), Ian Shanahan (Ballinakill); Cian Conroy (Clonaslee St Manman’s), Fionan Mahony (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix), Brian Bredin (St Fintan's Mountrath); Tomas Keyes (Camross), Tadhg Cuddy (Castletown); James Duggan (The Harps), Dan Delaney (Camross) Noah Quinlan (Borris-Kilcotton); Adam Kirwan (St Fintan's Mountrath), David Dooley (Rosenallis), Padraig Rafter (Rathdowney-Errill).