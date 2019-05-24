The Laois minor hurlers saunter past Westmeath to book Leinster quarter-final

The Laois minor hurlers cruised to a facile thirty-three point dismantling of Westmeath in Round 2 of the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship at O'Moore Park tonight.

Laois 3 - 30

Westmeath 0 - 6

Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Hurling Championship Round 2

Laois dominated from start to finish, holding a sixteen point lead at the interval before going on to record a commanding victory to set up a Leinster quarter-final place in two weeks time.

Laois strolled into a ten-point lead inside the opening ten minutes 1-7 to no score, that tally spread amongst ten scorers. Captain Tadhg Cuddy opened the scoring seventeen seconds in and Laois continued to press forward with more points from Cuddy (2), Cian O'Shaughnessy, David Dooley, Adam Kirwan and a goal from a long range free from Noah Quinlan.

Westmeath opened their account after a quarter of an hour through a Shane Williams free, but Laois went staright back on the attack with a Dylan Carroll point before Laois' second goal arrived when Cian O'Shaughnessy pounced on the loose ball.

Adam Kirwan landed a free from the half-way line and Westmeath shot back with a long range point from Matthew Glynn. Laois added a further four points before the break with Cian O'Shaughnessy converting an outrageous point from the right-wing as Laois went in sixteen points ahead.

The second half didn't deviate from the first as Laois continued to keep their foot on the pedal. Tadhg Cuddy and Williams exchanged points straight after the restart.

Laois rattled off 1-17 in the closing half, spread amongst nine separate scorers. Substitute DJ Callaghan rattled off four, Cian O'Shaughnessy and David Dooley three points apiece, as well as James Duggan bagging an audacious goal a minute from time where he flicked it over the defenders head before calmly slotting to the net.

Laois will now go on to meet either Offaly or Wexford in the Leinster quarter-final in two weeks time.

LAOIS

Scorers: Cian O'Shaughnessy 1-4, James Duggan 1-3, Tadhg Cuddy 0-6, David Dooley and DJ Callaghan (0-2 '65, 0-1 free) 0-4 each, Noah Quinlan 1-0 (free), Adam Kirwan 0-3 (frees), Dylan Carroll 0-2, Tomas Keyes, Cathal O'Shaughnessy, Padraig Rafter and Kevin Mulhall 0-1 each.

Team: Darragh Lyons (Ballyfin); Lawson Obular (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix), Danny Brennan (Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe), Ian Shanahan (Ballinakill); Cian Conroy (Clonaslee St Manman’s), Fionan Mahony (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix), Noah Quinlan (Borris-Kilcotton); Tomas Keyes (Camross), Dylan Carroll (Rathdowney-Errill); Cathal O'Shaughnessy (Ballinakill), David Dooley (Rosenallis), Tadhg Cuddy (Castletown); Cian O'Shaughnessy (Ballinakill), James Duggan (The Harps), Adam Kirwan (St Fintan's Mountrath). Subs: Eoin Naughton (Portlaoise) for Shanahan (HT), Kevin Mulhall (Clough-Ballacolla) for Keyes (HT), DJ Callaghan (Clonaslee) for Kirwan (HT), Brian Bredin (St Fintan's Mountrath) for Mahony (46 mins), Padraig Rafter (Rathdowney-Errill) for Cuddy (48 mins)

WESTMEATH

Scorers: Shane Williams 0-5 (0-3 frees), Matthew Glynn 0-1.

Team: Jamie Mulkearns; Eoin Murray, Zach Ahearne, Eoin Rhattigan; Cian Gavigan, Ciaran Cleere, Colm Murray; Ciaran Daly, Matthew Glynn; Aaron Hill, Shane Williams, Ben Harte; Conor Murphy, Brian Farrell, Pierce Weir-Norris. Subs: Evan Scally for Farrell (21 mins), Dean Swords for Gavigan (35 mins), Liam Murtagh for Hill (40 mins), Sean Power for Glynn (50 mins).

REFEREE: Shane Guinan (Offaly)