Laois Senior football team for Sunday's Leinster Quarter-Final revealed

The Laois Senior football team to start against Westmeath in Sunday's Leinster quarter-final has been announced.

Laois manager John Sugrue and his backroom team have have made six changes from the side that lost by a goal to Westmeath in the Division 3 League final at the start of last month.

Captain Stephen Attride drops out of the starting fifteen with The Heath's Denis Booth taking his place at corner-back. Portarlington's Paddy O'Sullivan comes in for Trevor Collins at half-back for his Championship debut, as does his partner on the opposing wing, Sean O'Flynn.

Daniel O'Reilly and Damien O'Connor come in to the half-forward line replacing Eoin Lowry and Marty Scully, while Portlaoise's Conor Boyle remains at centre-forward.

Portarlington's Colm Murphy is named at full-forward on his Championship debut alongside Paul Kingston and Evan O'Carroll, meaning Donie Kingston will start on the bench as Laois look to deny Westmeath a third victory over them this year.

Laois will get their Championship campaign underway on Sunday (26 May) at O'Connor Park, Tullamore with throw-in at 2pm.

LAOIS

Team: Graham Brody (Portlaoise); Denis Booth (The Heath), Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen), Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise); Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood), Colm Begley (Stradbally), Patrick O’Sullivan (Portarlington); John O’Loughlin (St Brigid’s), Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise); Daniel O’Reilly (Graiguecullen), Conor Boyle (Portlaoise), Damien O’Connor (Timahoe); Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen), Colm Murphy (Portarlington), Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard).