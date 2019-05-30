WATCH: Laois Minor hurler James Duggan's stunning goal in the Leinster Championship

The Laois Minor hurlers stormed to a resounding win over Westmeath in last week's Leinster preliminary quarter-final, freely scoring 3-30 on the way.

Amongst the goal-scorers was Laois' James Duggan operating at full-forward. The Harps club-man was in flying form on the night as he finished with 1-3, including this incredible goal below:

Laois were well clear by the time Duggan rattled the Westmeath net, thirty points to be exact, and the youngster had the confidence to skip by two defenders before crashing home with a minute to go in the game.

Enda Lyons' side now progress to the Leinster quarter-final against Wexford in O’Moore Park on Saturday June 8.