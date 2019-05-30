Ticket Information for Laois footballers Leinster semi-final at Croke Park

The Laois Senior footballers are heading for Croke Park once again as they face Meath in the Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Laois' last two visits to GAA HQ haven't been overly fruitful. Their Round 2 clash of the League against Louth was played in Croke Park as punishment for falling foul of the GAA's training camp rules, losing by five points, and then Sugrue's men returned for the Division 3 decider at the start of April only for Jack Cooney's Westmeath to claim the title.

Laois exacted revenge for two League defeats to Cooney's men when they came to blows in the Leinster quarter-final at O'Connor Park last weekend, Evan O'Carroll kicking eight points on the day to steer Laois into the next round.

Laois will face a step up in opposition when they meet an in-form Meath side in the Leinster semi-final on June 9th at Croke Park as the curtain-raiser in a double-header featuring the other semi-finalists, Dublin and the winner of Kildare/Longford.

Laois and Meath will go head-to-head at 2pm while Dublin v Kildare/Longford will follow at 4pm. Ticket information below:

Ticket Information

Hogan Stand - (No Concessions) Pre-Purchase: €30.00 Match-Day: €35.00

Cusack Stand - Adult Pre-Purchase: €30.00 Match-Day €35.00 Juveniles(U-16): €5.00

Davin Stand - Adult Pre-Purchase: €30.00 Match-Day €35.00 Juveniles(U-16): €5.00

Hill 16 - (No Concessions) Pre-Purchase: €20.00 Match-Day: 25.00

Note: Juveniles (U-16) must be accompanied by an Adult

Students & Senior CItizens(Cusack & Davin Stand Only):

Purchase full price tickets and on the day of the match they can claim a rebate of €10 when they produce appropriate ID at Block D, Stiles 1 to 5 in the Cusack Stand(Rebate can only be claimed on entry into the stadium via Block D prior to ENTERING THE STADIUM)

Tickets can be purchased from the Laois GAA offices in the LOETB Centre of Excellence or online HERE