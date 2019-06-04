ACFL Round-Up: Graigue on course for promotion in 1A while Emo draw in 1B

With mostly nine rounds completed in this year’s top two leagues (a few teams have only played eight), the race for the league final spots and promotion and also the battle to avoid the drop are still up for decision.

After conceding five goals at home last week in a big loss to the current league leaders O’Dempsey’s, Graiguecullen got back on track with a solid away win over struggling Ballyroan-Abbey.James Doogue scored a crucial goal for the visitors, as it finished 1-15 to 1-11 to Graiguecullen.

Graiguecullen remain in third now, and a league final place is still not beyond them. They will need to rely on a slip up from second place Portlaoise most likely, who are four points clear of them.

For Ballyroan-Abbey, they will be nervously looking behind them. They sit in sixth following their fourth straight defeat, and they’ve also played one more game than both The Heath and Arles-Kilcruise.

As per our match report, O’Dempsey’s picked up a fine win over Portlaoise in a meeting between last year’s championship finalists. The victory puts O’Dempsey’s two ahead of Portlaoise, as the Killenard side look on course to reach a third successive Division 1A final.

The other fixture that was scheduled on Friday was St Joseph’s against Portarlington, but that was called off.

In Division 1B, Intermediate outfit Mountmellick managed to hold Emo to a draw away from home in what was an entertaining affair. It finished 2-12 apiece there, with James Hilliard coming to Emo’s rescue with a last minute goal. Brian Gorman scored Emo’s other goal, while Karl Donoher and Steve Lynch got the goals for Mountmellick.

Emo’s promotion hopes have been dented for the second week running after last week’s loss to parish rivals Courtwood, while Mountmellick are only a point off Killeshin and moving out of relegation.

Courtwood surprisingly conceded an away game to top of the table Ballylinan, who look certain for promotion and a league final place as we approach the business end of fixtures. Courtwood do remain in second, but have Arles-Killeen breathing down their neck in third as it all heats up.