Laois hurlers crucial clash against Kerry this weekend set to be broadcast live

The Joe McDonagh Cup heads into Round 4 this weekend with the Laois Senior hurlers travelling to Tralee to take on Kerry, and for the first time this year the game will be available to watch.

While the game won't be televised on terrestrial channels, it will be live-streamed on the GAA's GAANow service meaning hurling fans will be able to watch the game online.

There has been no shortage of criticism for the GAA for their coverage of the Joe McDonagh Cup, the second tier Hurling Championship. RTE have come under considerable scrutiny for their lack of televised McDonagh Cup fixtures, and to add insult to injury, airtime on their flagship highlights programme The Sunday Game has been almost non-existent.

Eddie Brennan's Laois hurlers can secure their place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final this weekend with a game to spare if they beat Kerry at Austin Stack Park on Saturday. They opened their campaign with an exhilarating win against neighbours Offaly in a cracking game at O'Connor Park, serving up fifty scores between them in a high-scoring 4-22 to 3-21 victory. They strengthened their credentials as favourites for the competition with a convincing eight-point victory over Antrim at O'Moore Park in Round 2.

The GAANow service, separate to the GAAGo service, was previously primarily used for video archives and clips but last weekend live-streamed the Offaly v Antrim Joe McDonagh Cup clash. This weekend, both McDonagh Cup games - Kerry v Laois and Antrim v Westmeath - will be available to stream online, and for free to make it all the better.

While we would encourage as many Laois supporters as possible to get behind the team and lend their support down in Tralee as Eddie Brennan's men look to continue their good run to date, the GAANow service is much welcomed and provides an outlet to supporters that may otherwise be unable to attend.

The game will be available to stream at this link HERE.