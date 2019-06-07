Laois U-20 football team to play Carlow announced

The Laois U-20 footballers are back in action tomorrow (Saturday 8 June) when they travel to Dr Cullen Park to take on Carlow.

Ahead of Saturday's game Laois manager Billy O'Loughlin has announced his starting team that will look to maintain their 100% start to the competition.

O'Loughlin's side are moving well to date and have been racking up big scorelines in their two games so far scoring thirteen goals in total, seven against Wexford in their first outing and six last weekend in O'Moore Park against Tipperary.

Emo's Jack Owens and O'Dempseys' Dan McCormack have netted four goals apiece across the two games. Owens scored a hat-trick in a four minute rout against Wexford in Crettyard, and McCormack did likewise against Tipperary. Killeshin's Michael Doran follows with three goals to his name in a forward unit that packs considerable firepower.

Like Laois, Carlow too are unbeaten in their opening two games. They secured a six-point victory over Wexford in their first game before going on to send five goals past Waterford last weekend.

O'Loughlin has named two changes to the side that lined out against Tipperary with Emo's Niall Gorman coming in between the sticks for Matthew Byron, and Camross' Robert Tyrell entering the midfield in place of PJ Daly.

Laois will play Carlow at Dr Cullen Park on Saturday (8 June) with a 1pm throw-in time.

LAOIS

Team: Niall Gorman (Emo); Kevin Byrne (Ballylinan), Seamus Lacey (Ballylinan), Alex Mohan (Portarlington); Colin Slevin (Portarlington), Jack Lacey (St Joseph’s), Dean Brophy (St Joseph’s); Robert Tyrell (Camross), Eoin Dunne (Rosenallis); Mikie Dempsey (St Joseph’s), Michael Doran (Killeshin), Ronan Coffey (Portarlington); Jack Owens (Emo), Daniel McCormack (O’Dempsey’s), Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan-Abbey).