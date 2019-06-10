Laois footballers drawn away in All-Ireland Qualifiers

The Laois Senior footballers have been drawn away to Derry for this weekend's Second Round All-Ireland Qualifier following this morning's draw on RTE Radio One and RTE News Now.

Laois bowed out of the Leinster Championship in yesterday's semi-final against Andy McEntee's Meath at Croke Park, falling by eleven points in the end on what was a disappointing performance against a stronger opposition.

Laois are now set to play Derry this weekend (22/23 June) at Celtic Park in Derry, an eight-hour round-trip for Sugrue's men as they look to keep their Championship hopes alive.

The fixture details will be confirmed by the CCCC on Tuesday afternoon.

The Round 2 draw in full is as follows:

Westmeath v Limerick

Longford v Tyrone

Antrim v Kildare

Clare v Leitrim

Mayo v Down

Derry v Laois

Offaly v Sligo

Monaghan v Armagh