Laois footballers drawn away in All-Ireland Qualifiers
The Laois Senior footballers have been drawn away to Derry for this weekend's Second Round All-Ireland Qualifier following this morning's draw on RTE Radio One and RTE News Now.
Laois bowed out of the Leinster Championship in yesterday's semi-final against Andy McEntee's Meath at Croke Park, falling by eleven points in the end on what was a disappointing performance against a stronger opposition.
Laois are now set to play Derry this weekend (22/23 June) at Celtic Park in Derry, an eight-hour round-trip for Sugrue's men as they look to keep their Championship hopes alive.
The fixture details will be confirmed by the CCCC on Tuesday afternoon.
The Round 2 draw in full is as follows:
Westmeath v Limerick
Longford v Tyrone
Antrim v Kildare
Clare v Leitrim
Mayo v Down
Derry v Laois
Offaly v Sligo
Monaghan v Armagh
