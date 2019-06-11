Laois U-20 Hurling panel, captain and vice-captain announced for Championship

The Laois U-20 Hurling manager David Cuddy and his management team have announced their panel for the upcoming Leinster Championship campaign, as well as naming their captain and vice-captain for the year.

Laois are set to make their debut in the new U-20 competition after it was changed from the familiar U-21 grade last year. They will face Kilkenny in the Leinster quarter-final in two weeks time.

Of the 29-man panel announced, Camross and The Harps lead the representation with six players apiece. Cuddy has named Clonaslee's Liam Senior as his captain for the year with Galmoy's Ryan Murphy sharing the responsibilities as vice-captain.

Laois are out in action in the Leinster quarter-final in two weeks time on Wednesday 26 June.

Laois U-20 Hurling Panel 2019:

Allan Connolly (Ballyfin)

Oisin Bennett (Camross)

Eoin Dowling (Camross)

Eoin Gaughan (Camross)

Thomas Palmer (Camross)

Odhran Phelan (Camross)

Killian Tiernan (Camross)

Joe Phelan (Castletown)

Conor Walsh (Castletown)

Patrick Hyland (Clonaslee)

Liam Senior (Clonaslee) (Captain)

Diarmuid Conway (Clough-Ballacolla)

Mark Hennessy (Clough-Ballacolla)

Chris Rafter (Clough-Ballacolla)

James Keyes (Colt)

Paudie McDonald (Colt)

Ryan Murphy (Galmoy) (Vice-Captain)

John Connolly (Mountmellick)

Cormac Rigney (Portlaoise)

Thep Fitzpatrick (Rathdowney-Errill)

Brandon McGinley (Rathdowney-Errill)

Conor Cosgrove (Rosenallis)

John Maher (Rosenallis)

Ciaran Comerford (The Harps)

Daniel Comerford (The Harps)

Evan Deegan (The Harps)

Podge Delaney (The Harps)

Padraic Dunne (The Harps)

Lorcan Fitzpatrick (The Harps)