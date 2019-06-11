Laois GAA Fixtures 11-16th June 2019

Tuesday

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 7

Emo 19:30 Emo V Portlaoise

Timahoe 19:30 Timahoe V Arles/Killeen

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 Round 8

Ballyroan 19:30 Ballyroan Abbey V O'Dempseys

Pairc Acragar 19:30 Mountmellick V The Rock

Rosenallis GAA 19:30 Rosenallis V Kilcavan

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Football League Round 7

Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey V St Joseph's

Wednesday

Cross Border Intermediate Hurling League Rd 1

Camross 20:00 Camross v Bagenalstown Gaels

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 10

Timahoe 19:30 Timahoe V Clonaslee St Manmans

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 8

Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V The Rock

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Hurling League Round 7

The Harps 19:30 The Harps V Abbeyleix Gaels

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group A Round 7

Ballyfin 18:30 Na Fianna V Raheen Parish Gaels

Thursday

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 11

Ballyroan Abbey 19:30 Ballyroan Abbey V The Heath

McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington V Portlaoise

Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Graiguecullen

O'Dempsey's 20:00 O'Dempseys V Arles/Kilcruise

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 11

Stradbally GAA 19:30 Stradbally V Courtwood

Arles-Killeen 19:30 Arles/Killeen V Killeshin

Ballylinan GAA 19:30 Ballylinan V Emo

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 Round 8

Camross GAA 19:30 Camross V Killeshin

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Hurling League Round

Kilcotton 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Rathdowney Errill

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group A Round 7

Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Clough-Ballacolla

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 C Football League Round 7

Clonaslee 18:30 Clonaslee St Manman’s V St Pauls

FRIDAY

Cross Border Intermediate Hurling League Rd 2

Clonad 19:30 Clonad v Mount Leinster Rangers

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 11

Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Mountmellick

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 8

Graiguecullen 19:30 Graiguecullen V Arles/Kilcruise

Annanough 19:30 Annanough V Emo

Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Timahoe

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A”Football League Round 4

Ratheniska 19:30 Park Ratheniska Spink V Emo Courtwood

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group A Round 8

The Heath 18:30 The Heath V Graiguecullen

TBC 18:30 Na Fianna Og V Crettyard

TBC 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock V Ballylinan

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group B Round 8

Rosenallis 18:30 Rosenallis V Mountmellick

Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Ballyfin Gaels

Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Spink V The Harps

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group B Round 7

Emo 18:30 St Pauls V Clonaslee St Manmans

Saturday

Joe McDonagh Cup Rd 5

O’Moore Park 15:00 Laois v Westmeath 

Andrew Corden Cup U20FL Round 5

Lemybrien 13:00 Waterford v Laois

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship

Swatragh 17:00 Derry v Laois

BoI Celtic Hurling Challenge “Corn William Robinson” Quarter-final

Venue and Time TBC Galway Tribesmen v Laois


Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group A Round 6

Camross 18:00 Mountmellick V Camross

Sunday

Palmer Cup Final - TBC

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 4

Barrowhouse 12:00 Barrowhouse V O'Dempseys

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 Round 9

The Rock G.A.A 19:00 The Rock V Ballyroan Abbey

Ballyfin GAA 19:00 Ballyfin V Mountmellick

Killeshin GAA 19:00 Killeshin V Rosenallis

Monday

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 8

Arles-Killeen 19:45 Arles/Killeen V Spink

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Football League Quarter Finals

Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph’s v St Pauls

Killeshin 18:30 Killeshin v O’Dempsey’s

Stradbally 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels v Ballyroan Abbey

Portarlington 18:30 Portarlington v Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group A Round 9

Graiguecullen 18:30 Graiguecullen V Na Fianna Og

Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan V The Heath

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group B Round 9

Ballyfin 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels V Park Ratheniska Spink

Mountmellick 18:30 Mountmellick V Clough-Ballacolla

The Harps 18:30 The Harps V Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “C” Football League Quarter Finals

O’Dempsey’s 18:30 O’Dempsey’s v St Fintan’s Gaels

Stradbally 19:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels v Portlaoise

Venue TBC 18:30 St Pauls v Clonaslee St Manmans