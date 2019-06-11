Laois GAA Fixtures 11-16th June 2019
Tuesday
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 7
Emo 19:30 Emo V Portlaoise
Timahoe 19:30 Timahoe V Arles/Killeen
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 Round 8
Ballyroan 19:30 Ballyroan Abbey V O'Dempseys
Pairc Acragar 19:30 Mountmellick V The Rock
Rosenallis GAA 19:30 Rosenallis V Kilcavan
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Football League Round 7
Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey V St Joseph's
Wednesday
Cross Border Intermediate Hurling League Rd 1
Camross 20:00 Camross v Bagenalstown Gaels
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 10
Timahoe 19:30 Timahoe V Clonaslee St Manmans
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 8
Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V The Rock
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Hurling League Round 7
The Harps 19:30 The Harps V Abbeyleix Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group A Round 7
Ballyfin 18:30 Na Fianna V Raheen Parish Gaels
Thursday
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 11
Ballyroan Abbey 19:30 Ballyroan Abbey V The Heath
McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington V Portlaoise
Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Graiguecullen
O'Dempsey's 20:00 O'Dempseys V Arles/Kilcruise
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 11
Stradbally GAA 19:30 Stradbally V Courtwood
Arles-Killeen 19:30 Arles/Killeen V Killeshin
Ballylinan GAA 19:30 Ballylinan V Emo
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 Round 8
Camross GAA 19:30 Camross V Killeshin
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Hurling League Round
Kilcotton 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Rathdowney Errill
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group A Round 7
Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Clough-Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 C Football League Round 7
Clonaslee 18:30 Clonaslee St Manman’s V St Pauls
FRIDAY
Cross Border Intermediate Hurling League Rd 2
Clonad 19:30 Clonad v Mount Leinster Rangers
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 11
Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Mountmellick
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 8
Graiguecullen 19:30 Graiguecullen V Arles/Kilcruise
Annanough 19:30 Annanough V Emo
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Timahoe
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A”Football League Round 4
Ratheniska 19:30 Park Ratheniska Spink V Emo Courtwood
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group A Round 8
The Heath 18:30 The Heath V Graiguecullen
TBC 18:30 Na Fianna Og V Crettyard
TBC 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock V Ballylinan
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group B Round 8
Rosenallis 18:30 Rosenallis V Mountmellick
Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Ballyfin Gaels
Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Spink V The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group B Round 7
Emo 18:30 St Pauls V Clonaslee St Manmans
Saturday
Joe McDonagh Cup Rd 5
O’Moore Park 15:00 Laois v Westmeath
Andrew Corden Cup U20FL Round 5
Lemybrien 13:00 Waterford v Laois
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship
Swatragh 17:00 Derry v Laois
BoI Celtic Hurling Challenge “Corn William Robinson” Quarter-final
Venue and Time TBC Galway Tribesmen v Laois
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group A Round 6
Camross 18:00 Mountmellick V Camross
Sunday
Palmer Cup Final - TBC
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 4
Barrowhouse 12:00 Barrowhouse V O'Dempseys
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 Round 9
The Rock G.A.A 19:00 The Rock V Ballyroan Abbey
Ballyfin GAA 19:00 Ballyfin V Mountmellick
Killeshin GAA 19:00 Killeshin V Rosenallis
Monday
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 8
Arles-Killeen 19:45 Arles/Killeen V Spink
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Football League Quarter Finals
Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph’s v St Pauls
Killeshin 18:30 Killeshin v O’Dempsey’s
Stradbally 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels v Ballyroan Abbey
Portarlington 18:30 Portarlington v Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group A Round 9
Graiguecullen 18:30 Graiguecullen V Na Fianna Og
Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan V The Heath
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group B Round 9
Ballyfin 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels V Park Ratheniska Spink
Mountmellick 18:30 Mountmellick V Clough-Ballacolla
The Harps 18:30 The Harps V Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “C” Football League Quarter Finals
O’Dempsey’s 18:30 O’Dempsey’s v St Fintan’s Gaels
Stradbally 19:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels v Portlaoise
Venue TBC 18:30 St Pauls v Clonaslee St Manmans
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on