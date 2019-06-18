Laois GAA Fixtures 18th-24th June 2019

TUESDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 10

Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Ballyroan Abbey

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group A Round 7

Camross GAA 19:30 Camross V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Clonaslee 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Slieve Bloom

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group B Round 7

Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Colt/St Fintan's

WEDNESDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2 Round 7

Trumera GAA 19:30 Trumera V Shanahoe

O'Keeffe Park 19:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V The Harps

Pairc Acragar 19:30 Mountmellick V Slieve Bloom

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group A Round 9

Crettyard 19:00 Crettyard V Kilcavan The Rock

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Hurling League Round 8

Rathdowney 18:30 Rathdowney Errill V The Harps

THURSDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 6

Clonaslee 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Ballyfin

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4 Round 7

The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Clough-Ballacolla

Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Kyle

Rathdowney 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Rosenallis

Camross GAA 19:30 Camross V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 9

Arles Kilcruise 19:30 Arles/Kilcruise V The Heath

Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Portarlington

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 8

Killeshin GAA 19:30 Killeshin V Ballylinan

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 7

The Rock G.A.A 19:30 The Rock V Graiguecullen

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Hurling League Round 6

Cullohill 19:30 The Harps V Camross Na Fianna

FRIDAY

Leinster MFC Semi Final

O’Moore Park 20:00 Laois v Kildare

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 11

Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Mountmellick

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1 Round 6

Kilcotton GAA 19:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Camross

Rosenallis GAA 19:30 Rosenallis V The Harps

Abbeyleix 19:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Clough-Ballacolla

Castletown 19:30 Castletown V Rathdowney Errill

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Hurling League Round 5

O'Keeffe Park 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “C” Football League Playoff (Extra time if necessary)

Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise v O’Dempseys

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Hurling League Round 8

Abbeyleix 18:30 Abbeyleix Gaels V Castletown

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group A Round 8

Ballyfin 18:30 Na Fianna v St Fintan's Mountrath

Rosenallis 18:30 Rosenallis v Clough-Ballacolla

Colt 19:00 Raheen Parish Gaels v Camross

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group B Round 8

Clonaslee 18:30 Clonaslee St Manmans v Park Ratheniska-Timahoe

Portarlington 18:30 Portarlington v St Pauls

SATURDAY

All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier Round 2

Derry CoE, Owenbeg 17:00 Derry v Laois

Gerry Reilly Tournament U16 Football Day Tournament Round 1

Portarlington 13:00 Laois v Meath

Talent Academy Hurling Day U15 – Blitz Day

LOETB CoE 10:00 Kilkenny Amber v Laois

LOETB CoE 11:00 Cork White v Laois

LOETB CoE 12:00 Cork White v Kilkenny Amber

Talent Academy Hurling Day U14 – Blitz Day

Carlow Venue 11:00 Carlow Red v Laois Blue

Carlow Venue 11:00 Carlow Green v Laois White

Carlow Venue 12:00 Carlow Red v Laois White

Carlow Venue 12:00 Carlow Green v Laois Blue

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 6

Ballinakill GAA 19:30 Ballinakill V Rathdowney Errill

Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Clough-Ballacolla

SUNDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 3 Round 7

Abbeyleix 12:00 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Portlaoise

Timahoe 12:00 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Castletown

O'Keeffe Park 12:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Rathdowney Errill

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 7

Killeshin GAA 12:30 Killeshin V Emo

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 10

Rathleague 12:30 Portlaoise V The Heath

O'Dempsey's 12:30 O'Dempseys V Crettyard

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 Round 10

Kilcavan GAA 19:00 Kilcavan V Killeshin

Cross Border Intermediate Hurling League Rd 3

Naomh Moling 18:30 Naomh Moling V Clonad

MONDAY

Leinster U20HC Quarter Final - tbc

O’Moore Park 19:30 Laois V Kilkenny

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 10

Annanough 19:30 Annanough V Park Ratheniska

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 Round 8

Camross GAA 19:30 Camross V Killeshin-TBC

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 Round 10

Ballyroan 19:30 Ballyroan Abbey V Ballyfin

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 6

Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Colt/St Fintan's

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Hurling League Round 5

TBC 19:30 Raheen Parish Gaels V The Harps

Pairc Aireil 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Abbeyleix Gaels

Camross 19:30 Camross Na Fianna V Clough-Ballacolla

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Hurling League Round 5

Castletown GAA 19:30 Castletown V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe

Mountmellick 19:30 Mountmellick Clonaslee St Manman's V Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Football League Semi Finals (ET if necessary)

Winner St Joseph’s / St Pauls v Winner Stradbally Parish Gaels /Ballyroan Abbey

Killeshin 18:30 Killeshin v Winner Portarlington / Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Football League Shield Semi Finals (ET if necessary)

Loser St Joseph’s / St Pauls v Loser Stradbally Parish Gaels /Ballyroan Abbey

Loser Killeshin /O’Dempsey’s v Loser Portarlington / Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “C” Football League Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Castletown v Winner Stradbally Parish Gaels / Portlaoise

O’Dempsey’s 18:30 O’Dempsey’s v Clonaslee St Manmans

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “C” Football League Shield Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)

Bye v Loser Stradbally Parish Gaels / Portlaoise

St Fintan’s Gaels v St Pauls

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group A Round 10

Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan V Crettyard

TBC 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock V Graiguecullen

TBC 18:30 Na Fianna Og V The Heath

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group B Round 10

The Harps 18:30 The Harps V Ballyfin Gaels

TBC 18:30 Park Ratheniska Spink V Mountmellick

Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Rosenallis