Laois GAA Fixtures 18th-24th June 2019
TUESDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 10
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Ballyroan Abbey
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group A Round 7
Camross GAA 19:30 Camross V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Clonaslee 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Slieve Bloom
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Group B Round 7
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Colt/St Fintan's
WEDNESDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2 Round 7
Trumera GAA 19:30 Trumera V Shanahoe
O'Keeffe Park 19:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V The Harps
Pairc Acragar 19:30 Mountmellick V Slieve Bloom
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group A Round 9
Crettyard 19:00 Crettyard V Kilcavan The Rock
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Hurling League Round 8
Rathdowney 18:30 Rathdowney Errill V The Harps
THURSDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 6
Clonaslee 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Ballyfin
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4 Round 7
The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Clough-Ballacolla
Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Kyle
Rathdowney 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Rosenallis
Camross GAA 19:30 Camross V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 9
Arles Kilcruise 19:30 Arles/Kilcruise V The Heath
Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Portarlington
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 8
Killeshin GAA 19:30 Killeshin V Ballylinan
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 7
The Rock G.A.A 19:30 The Rock V Graiguecullen
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Hurling League Round 6
Cullohill 19:30 The Harps V Camross Na Fianna
FRIDAY
Leinster MFC Semi Final
O’Moore Park 20:00 Laois v Kildare
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 11
Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Mountmellick
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1 Round 6
Kilcotton GAA 19:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Camross
Rosenallis GAA 19:30 Rosenallis V The Harps
Abbeyleix 19:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Clough-Ballacolla
Castletown 19:30 Castletown V Rathdowney Errill
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Hurling League Round 5
O'Keeffe Park 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “C” Football League Playoff (Extra time if necessary)
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise v O’Dempseys
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Hurling League Round 8
Abbeyleix 18:30 Abbeyleix Gaels V Castletown
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group A Round 8
Ballyfin 18:30 Na Fianna v St Fintan's Mountrath
Rosenallis 18:30 Rosenallis v Clough-Ballacolla
Colt 19:00 Raheen Parish Gaels v Camross
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group B Round 8
Clonaslee 18:30 Clonaslee St Manmans v Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Portarlington 18:30 Portarlington v St Pauls
SATURDAY
All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier Round 2
Derry CoE, Owenbeg 17:00 Derry v Laois
Gerry Reilly Tournament U16 Football Day Tournament Round 1
Portarlington 13:00 Laois v Meath
Talent Academy Hurling Day U15 – Blitz Day
LOETB CoE 10:00 Kilkenny Amber v Laois
LOETB CoE 11:00 Cork White v Laois
LOETB CoE 12:00 Cork White v Kilkenny Amber
Talent Academy Hurling Day U14 – Blitz Day
Carlow Venue 11:00 Carlow Red v Laois Blue
Carlow Venue 11:00 Carlow Green v Laois White
Carlow Venue 12:00 Carlow Red v Laois White
Carlow Venue 12:00 Carlow Green v Laois Blue
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 6
Ballinakill GAA 19:30 Ballinakill V Rathdowney Errill
Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Clough-Ballacolla
SUNDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 3 Round 7
Abbeyleix 12:00 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Portlaoise
Timahoe 12:00 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Castletown
O'Keeffe Park 12:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Rathdowney Errill
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 7
Killeshin GAA 12:30 Killeshin V Emo
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 10
Rathleague 12:30 Portlaoise V The Heath
O'Dempsey's 12:30 O'Dempseys V Crettyard
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 Round 10
Kilcavan GAA 19:00 Kilcavan V Killeshin
Cross Border Intermediate Hurling League Rd 3
Naomh Moling 18:30 Naomh Moling V Clonad
MONDAY
Leinster U20HC Quarter Final - tbc
O’Moore Park 19:30 Laois V Kilkenny
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 10
Annanough 19:30 Annanough V Park Ratheniska
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 Round 8
Camross GAA 19:30 Camross V Killeshin-TBC
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 Round 10
Ballyroan 19:30 Ballyroan Abbey V Ballyfin
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 6
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Colt/St Fintan's
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Hurling League Round 5
TBC 19:30 Raheen Parish Gaels V The Harps
Pairc Aireil 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Abbeyleix Gaels
Camross 19:30 Camross Na Fianna V Clough-Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Hurling League Round 5
Castletown GAA 19:30 Castletown V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Mountmellick 19:30 Mountmellick Clonaslee St Manman's V Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Football League Semi Finals (ET if necessary)
Winner St Joseph’s / St Pauls v Winner Stradbally Parish Gaels /Ballyroan Abbey
Killeshin 18:30 Killeshin v Winner Portarlington / Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Football League Shield Semi Finals (ET if necessary)
Loser St Joseph’s / St Pauls v Loser Stradbally Parish Gaels /Ballyroan Abbey
Loser Killeshin /O’Dempsey’s v Loser Portarlington / Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “C” Football League Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)
Castletown v Winner Stradbally Parish Gaels / Portlaoise
O’Dempsey’s 18:30 O’Dempsey’s v Clonaslee St Manmans
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “C” Football League Shield Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary)
Bye v Loser Stradbally Parish Gaels / Portlaoise
St Fintan’s Gaels v St Pauls
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group A Round 10
Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan V Crettyard
TBC 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock V Graiguecullen
TBC 18:30 Na Fianna Og V The Heath
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group B Round 10
The Harps 18:30 The Harps V Ballyfin Gaels
TBC 18:30 Park Ratheniska Spink V Mountmellick
Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Rosenallis
