Lowry goal sends Laois past Derry and into the next round of the Qualifiers

The Laois senior footballers emerged from Owenbeg with a hard-fought four point victory over Derry to progress to the next round, an Eoin Lowry goal five minutes from time swinging the tie for the Laois men.

Laois 1 - 13

Derry 0 - 12

All-Ireland Qualifiers Round 2

Derry opened the scoring three minutes in when full-forward Ryan Bell split the uprights. Enda Lynn followed with a free for the home side to double their advantage with five minutes on the clock.

Laois got on the scoresheet directly after when Colm Murphy hit his first of the day. A clever quick-free from Donie Kingston picked out Evan O'Carroll in the corner who swing over to level the sides.

Benny Heron and Murphy traded score just after the quarter of an hour mark, Murphy's a confident kick from distance. Laois went on to briefly take the lead through Murphy's third point of the half after Conor Boyle provided the assist. Derry replied with an Enda Lynn free to bring them back level.

Trevor Collins edged Laois ahead after he got on the end of an insightful pass from Paddy O'Sullivan on his own 45 to set Collins away. Derry hit back a minute later through a Ryan Bell free. A close-range Evan O'Carroll free pushed Laois ahead, but Derry hit back with three in a row through Lynn (free), Ciaran McFaul and Heron.

Danny O'Reilly pulled one back right on the stroke of half-time to leave trailing by a point at the interval, 0-8 to 0-7.

Derry doubled their advantage thirty seconds after the restart with Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue swinging over a beautiful score for the home side. Laois rattled off two on the hop, both from Donie Kingston frees to level the sides at nine points apiece.

Laois had three goal chances in as many minutes. Colm Murphy first of two efforts blazed wide, and his second was somehow saved by the Thomas Mallon in the Derry goals. Evan O'Carroll had an opportunity but his effort was blocked as Derry got off the hook.

Derry went ahead shortly after when Bell slotted a free from 45 metres out, but Donie Kingston replied with a free for the O'Moore men. Evan O'Carroll set up Donie Kingston for Laois to take the lead forty-eight minutes in.

Shane McGuigan swung over cracker for the Derry men to level the sides with twenty minutes to go, and then a McGuigan free fourteen minutes later pushed Derry into a narrow lead.

Laois roared back into the lead five minutes from time when substitutes Marty Scully and Eoin Lowry combined to see the Killeshin man roll the ball into the back of the net for the only goal of the game.

Laois compounded their lead in the first minute of injury-time with a Kieran Lillis point after a mistake in the Derry defence. A late red card for an off the ball incident reduced Derry to fourteen men before the end.

Laois saw out the victory with a late Eoin Lowry free to ensure safe progression to the next round of the qualifiers.

LAOIS

Scorers: Donie Kingston 0-4 (0-3 frees), Eoin Lowry 1-1 (0-1 free), Colm Murphy 0-3, Evan O'Carroll 0-2 (0-1 free), Daniel O'Reilly 0-1, Trevor Collins 0-1, Kieran Lillis 0-1

Team: Graham Brody (Portlaoise); Stephen Attride (Killeshin), Denis Booth (The Heath), Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise); Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen), Robert Pigott (Portarlington), Patrick O’Sullivan (Portarlington); John O’Loughlin (St Brigid’s), Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise); Daniel O’Reilly (Graiguecullen), Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen) Conor Boyle (Portlaoise); Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen), Colm Murphy (Portarlington), Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard). Subs: Sean Byrne (Courtwood) for Booth (HT), Marty Scully (Ballyroan Abbey) for P Kingston (49 mins), Eoin Buggie (Stradbally) for O'Sullivan (52 mins), Eoin Lowry (Killeshin) for O'Carroll (61 mins), Mark Barry (O'Dempsey's) for D Kingston (BC, 61 mins), Sean O'Flynn (Courtwood) for Pigott (BC, 65 mins).

DERRY

Scorers: Enda Lynn 0-3 (frees), Shane McGuigan 0-2 (0-1 free), Ryan Bell 0-2 (0-1 free), Benny Heron 0-2, Ciaran McFaul 0-1, Chrissy McKaigue 0-1.

Team: Thomas Mallon; Karl McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Liam McGoldrick; Jason Rocks, Chrissy McKaigue, Niall Keenan; Conor McAtamney, Ciaran McFaul; Jack Doherty, Benny Heron, Padraig Cassidy; Shane McGuigan, Ryan Bell, Enda Lynn.

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)