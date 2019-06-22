Laois U-20 hurling team to face Kilkenny in Leinster Quarter-Final named

The Laois U-20 hurling manager David Cuddy and his managemnet team have announced their starting fifteen for the Leinster U-20 quarter-final against Kilkenny on Monday evening.

Throw-in is set for Monday evening at 7pm at O'Moore Park.

Team: Paudie McDonald (Colt); John Maher (Rosenallis), Ryan Murphy (Galmoy), Liam Senior (Clonaslee St Manman's); Padraig Dunne (The Harps), Padraig Delaney (The Harps), Allan Connolly (Ballyfin); James Keyes (Colt), Diarmuid Conway (Clough-Ballacolla); Eoin Gaughan (Camross), Daniel Comerford (The Harps), Ciaran Comerford (The Harps); Brandon McGinley (Rathdowney-Errill), Conor Cosgrove (Rosenallis), Joe Phelan (Castletown).