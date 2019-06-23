ACHL Div 1 Round-Up: Surprise win for Abbeyleix while Camross and Borris-Kilcotton end stalemate

After three weeks, the top-tier club hurling league made a return this weekend with some significant fixtures taking place at the head and foot of the division.

The biggest game of the bunch was a replay of last year’s county championship semi-final between the champions Camross and Borris-Kilcotton. The game was penciled down for Friday, but was moved to Sunday due to a bereavement.

PJ Scully drilled in a penalty before the end of the first half to help Borris-Kilcotton to a 1-7 to 0-8 lead at the interval in Knockaroo. Camross clawed in back to a level game in the second half, but they needed a win to have any chance of going straight through to the final. The final score read - Borris-Kilcotton 1-14 Camross 0-17.

The result means that Borris-Kilcotton head to the top of the table. For them, any result away against second placed Clough-Ballacolla next Sunday will see them straight through to this year’s league final.

The game between Clough-Ballacolla and Borris-Kilcotton will be of interest to Camross, as they’ll face whoever finishes second in a semi-final regardless of the result in their derby match against Castletown next weekend.

Castletown are probably safe now from relegation after their comfortable 2-18 to 0-14 dispatching of last year’s beaten championship finalists Rathdowney-Errill. While both sides are only on four points each, their superior goal difference should see them avoiding relegation.

Dylan Conroy and Gearoid Gaughan were to the fore for Castletown here, with Conroy scoring a goal and five points, while Gearoid Gaughan grabbed eight points. Conroy’s goal came from a penalty, while Joe McCormack got the other goal from play.

Brendan Reddin (two), Shane Phelan, Eoin Peters and Aaron Gaughan all got on the score-sheet as well to cap a fine team performance.

In a match between the only two teams in the division who are competing at Senior ‘A’ level, The Harps picked up the two points on offer in a much-needed win over Rosenallis.

Michael Lanigan’s deadly dead ball accuracy was pivotal in The Harps’ victory, as he landed nine frees and a 45’, finishing with an impressive haul of thirteen points.

Pat Walshe got the goal for The Harps, and despite Fiachra Fennell and Stephen Kelly (penalty) getting a goal each for Rosenallis, it finished 1-22 to 2-14 in The Harps’ favour.

As per our match report, Abbeyleix scored a surprise win over Clough-Ballacolla to pick up their first points of the campaign.

Abbeyleix will need to defeat The Harps by at least three points next week and hope Rathdowney-Errill do them a favour by beating Rosenallis in order for them to avoid the drop.