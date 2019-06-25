GAA
This week's Laois GAA fixtures 25th June -1st July
It's set to be another bumper week of GAA action with the U-20 footballers out against Kildare in Newbridge on Tuesday evening, the senior footballers host neighbours Offaly in Round 3 of the All-Ireland Qualifiers on Saturday evening and then the senior hurlers travel to Croke Park on Sunday in search of silverware as they contest the Joe McDonagh Cup final against Westmeath. All of that, plus a host of club games across the week.
Fixtures:
TUESDAY - 25th June
Leinster U20FC Rd 1
Newbridge 19:30 Laois v Kildare
Cross Border Intermediate Hurling League Rd 3
Myshall 19:30 Naomh Eoin v Camross
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 10
Rosenallis GAA 19:45 Rosenallis V Barrowhouse
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Football League Semi Finals
Tony Byrne Park 19:00 St Joseph’s v Stradbally Parish Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group A Round 10
Barrowhouse 19:00 Na Fianna Og V The Heath
WEDNESDAY - 26th June
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 9
Arles-Killeen 19:30 Arles/Killeen V Portlaoise
Timahoe 19:30 Timahoe V Annanough
Emo 19:30 Emo V Graiguecullen
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Football League Round 5
Emo 18:30 Emo Courtwood V Graiguecullen
Crettyard 18:30 Na Fianna Og V Ballyroan Abbey
Annanough 19:00 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Portarlington
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Park Ratheniska Spink
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football League Group A Round 5
The Heath 19:30 The Heath V St Joseph's
The Rock 19:30 Kilcavan The Rock V O'Dempseys
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football League Group B Round 5
Rathdowney 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Sarsfields Gaels
THURSDAY - 27th June
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 12
The Heath GAA 20:00 The Heath V Portarlington
O'Dempsey's 20:00 O'Dempseys V St Joseph's
Arles Kilcruise 19:30 Arles/Kilcruise V Ballyroan Abbey
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Graiguecullen
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 12
Pairc Acragar 19:30 Mountmellick V Stradbally
Ballylinan GAA 19:30 Ballylinan V Arles/Killeen
Courtwood GAA 19:30 Courtwood V Killeshin
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 7
Clonaslee 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Rathdowney Errill
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football League Group B Round 5
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise B V Clonaslee St Manmans
The Harps GAA 18:30 The Harps V Rosenallis
FRIDAY - 28th June
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1 Round 7
Camross GAA 19:30 Camross V Castletown (incorporating Palmer Cup Final)
Clough Ballacolla 19:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Rathdowney 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Rosenallis
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 7
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Ballinakill
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 11
The Heath 19:30 The Heath V Annanough
Barrowhouse 19:30 Barrowhouse V Portlaoise
Clonaslee 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Football League Semi Finals
Killeshin 18:30 Killeshin v Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group A Round 9
Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan V The Heath
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group A Round 7
Rosenallis 18:30 Rosenallis V Camross
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group A Round 1
Ballyfin 18:30 Na Fianna V Clough Ballacolla
SATURDAY - 29th June
All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier Round 3
O’Moore Park 19:00 Laois v Offaly
Gerry Reilly Tournament U16 Football Day Tournament Round 1
Westmeath Venue tbc Westmeath v Laois
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 7
Clough Ballacolla 19:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Ballyfin
SUNDAY - 30th June
Joe McDonagh Cup Final
Croke Park 13:45 Laois v Westmeath
MONDAY - 1st July
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 11
McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington V Portlaoise – TBC
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 11
Park Ratheniska 19:30 Park Ratheniska V Timahoe
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3
Pairc Acragar 19:30 Mountmellick V Ballyroan Abbey
Killeshin GAA 19:30 Killeshin V Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Hurling League Round 6
Rosenallis GAA 19:30 Rosenallis V Rathdowney Errill
The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Camross Na Fianna
Ballacolla GAA 19:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Abbeyleix 19:30 Abbeyleix Gaels V Raheen Parish Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Hurling League Round 1
Mountrath 19:30 St Fintans Mountrath v Castletown
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Hurling League Round 9
Castletwon 18:30 Castletown V Rathdowney Errill
The Harps 18:30 The Harps V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group A Round 9
Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla v Raheen Parish Gaels
Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan's Mountrath v Rosenallis
Camross 18:30 Camross v Na Fianna
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group B Round 9
TBC 18:30 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe v Portarlington
Emo 18:30 St Pauls v Portlaoise
