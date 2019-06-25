This week's Laois GAA fixtures 25th June -1st July

It's set to be another bumper week of GAA action with the U-20 footballers out against Kildare in Newbridge on Tuesday evening, the senior footballers host neighbours Offaly in Round 3 of the All-Ireland Qualifiers on Saturday evening and then the senior hurlers travel to Croke Park on Sunday in search of silverware as they contest the Joe McDonagh Cup final against Westmeath. All of that, plus a host of club games across the week.

Fixtures:

TUESDAY - 25th June

Leinster U20FC Rd 1

Newbridge 19:30 Laois v Kildare

Cross Border Intermediate Hurling League Rd 3

Myshall 19:30 Naomh Eoin v Camross

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 10

Rosenallis GAA 19:45 Rosenallis V Barrowhouse

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Football League Semi Finals

Tony Byrne Park 19:00 St Joseph’s v Stradbally Parish Gaels

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group A Round 10

Barrowhouse 19:00 Na Fianna Og V The Heath

WEDNESDAY - 26th June



Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Round 9

Arles-Killeen 19:30 Arles/Killeen V Portlaoise

Timahoe 19:30 Timahoe V Annanough

Emo 19:30 Emo V Graiguecullen

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Football League Round 5

Emo 18:30 Emo Courtwood V Graiguecullen

Crettyard 18:30 Na Fianna Og V Ballyroan Abbey

Annanough 19:00 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Portarlington

Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Park Ratheniska Spink





Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football League Group A Round 5

The Heath 19:30 The Heath V St Joseph's

The Rock 19:30 Kilcavan The Rock V O'Dempseys

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football League Group B Round 5

Rathdowney 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Sarsfields Gaels

THURSDAY - 27th June



Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 12

The Heath GAA 20:00 The Heath V Portarlington

O'Dempsey's 20:00 O'Dempseys V St Joseph's

Arles Kilcruise 19:30 Arles/Kilcruise V Ballyroan Abbey

Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Graiguecullen

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 12

Pairc Acragar 19:30 Mountmellick V Stradbally

Ballylinan GAA 19:30 Ballylinan V Arles/Killeen

Courtwood GAA 19:30 Courtwood V Killeshin

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 7

Clonaslee 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Rathdowney Errill

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football League Group B Round 5

Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise B V Clonaslee St Manmans

The Harps GAA 18:30 The Harps V Rosenallis

FRIDAY - 28th June

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1 Round 7

Camross GAA 19:30 Camross V Castletown (incorporating Palmer Cup Final)

Clough Ballacolla 19:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Abbeyleix St Lazarians

Rathdowney 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Rosenallis

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 7

Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Ballinakill

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 11

The Heath 19:30 The Heath V Annanough

Barrowhouse 19:30 Barrowhouse V Portlaoise

Clonaslee 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Portarlington

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Football League Semi Finals

Killeshin 18:30 Killeshin v Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Group A Round 9

Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan V The Heath

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group A Round 7

Rosenallis 18:30 Rosenallis V Camross

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group A Round 1

Ballyfin 18:30 Na Fianna V Clough Ballacolla

SATURDAY - 29th June

All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier Round 3

O’Moore Park 19:00 Laois v Offaly





Gerry Reilly Tournament U16 Football Day Tournament Round 1

Westmeath Venue tbc Westmeath v Laois

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 7

Clough Ballacolla 19:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Ballyfin

SUNDAY - 30th June

Joe McDonagh Cup Final

Croke Park 13:45 Laois v Westmeath

MONDAY - 1st July

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 11

McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington V Portlaoise – TBC

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 11

Park Ratheniska 19:30 Park Ratheniska V Timahoe

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3

Pairc Acragar 19:30 Mountmellick V Ballyroan Abbey

Killeshin GAA 19:30 Killeshin V Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Hurling League Round 6

Rosenallis GAA 19:30 Rosenallis V Rathdowney Errill

The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Camross Na Fianna

Ballacolla GAA 19:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Abbeyleix 19:30 Abbeyleix Gaels V Raheen Parish Gaels

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Hurling League Round 1

Mountrath 19:30 St Fintans Mountrath v Castletown

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Hurling League Round 9

Castletwon 18:30 Castletown V Rathdowney Errill

The Harps 18:30 The Harps V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group A Round 9

Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla v Raheen Parish Gaels

Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan's Mountrath v Rosenallis

Camross 18:30 Camross v Na Fianna

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Hurling League Group B Round 9

TBC 18:30 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe v Portarlington

Emo 18:30 St Pauls v Portlaoise