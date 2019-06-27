Portarlington fall back into relegation mix following loss to The Heath

A depleted Portarlington side, missing a host of players through county and injuries, fell to a five point defeat to The Heath. Both teams are candidates for relegation, but Portarlington do have a game spare on The Heath and Arles-Kilcruise.

The Heath 2 - 10

Portarlington 0 - 11

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A



Teenager Leon Holland got The Heath off to a flier on their home patch, scoring 1-1 in the first few minutes. The corner-forward placed over a free before latching on to an Evin Keane ball in space and firing past Gary Lanigan.

Jonathan Fulham got Portarlington on the board after a quick one-two with David Murphy followed with a point from Fulham.

Centre-forward Stephen O'Neill grabbed Portarlington's second after penetrating play from Adam Ryan and David Murphy.

Portarlington's goalkeeper Gary Lanigan then pulled off a nice stop from Daithi Carroll to keep The Heath from getting another goal.

Jake Foster reduced arrears to one after he split the posts excellently following strong running from Adam Ryan, but The Heath did strike for their second goal through Andrew Booth.

Foster grabbed a brace of scores for Portarlington with one point from play and the other a placed ball, but The Heath hit back with four unanswered scores.

Daithi Carroll got the first after he collected a nice ball from Jimmy Nerney, and Evin Keane got another after a nice catch and pass from the impressive Leon Holland.

Andrew Booth and Keane (free) points followed, as The Heath held a 2-5 to 0-5 advantage going into the dressing room.

Foster got Portarlington up and running at the start of the second half with a converted free, before super running from corner-back Dylan Kavanagh saw him play Holland in, and he took his point.

David Murphy hit back for Portarlington after he took advantage of a sloppy The Heath kick-out, but his opposite number, Andrew Booth, replied for The Heath.

David Murphy and Evin Keane traded scores, before Portarlington managed to cut the gap back to four following two Murphy points, one from play and one a free.

Keane and Foster swapped points, with Foster's one of the scores of the match. He won a high ball that he had no right to and swung over.

However, Keane kicked the last score off the match to help his side to two valuable points in the race to avoid the drop.

THE HEATH

Scorers: Leon Holland and Andrew Booth 1-2 each, Evin Keane 0-5 (0-2 frees), Daithi Carroll 0-1.

Team: Billy Hennessy; Mark Dowling, Ciaran Booth, Dylan Kavanagh; Neil Keane, Alan Whelan, Conor Booth; Shane Forde, Jimmy Nerney; Liam Kinsella, Daithi Carroll, Robbie Ging; Leon Holland, Andrew Booth, Evin Keane. Subs: Gareth O'Brien for Conor Booth (53 mins), Seamus O'Connor for Dowling (54 mins).

PORTARLINGTON

Scorers: Jake Foster 0-5 (0-2 frees), David Foster 0-4, Jonathan Fulham and Steven O'Neill 0-1 each

Team: Gary Lanigan; Dean Foster, Hayden Weldon, Conor McCarthy; Cathal Bennett, Graham Weldon, Mikey Bennett; Eoin McCann, Adam Ryan; Sean Michael Corcoran, Stephen O’Neill, Jonathan Fulham; Jake Foster, David Murphy, Chris Booth. Subs: Dave Condron for McCann (9 mins, blood), McCann for Condron, D Condron for Ryan (15 mins), Jordan Fitzpatrick for M Bennett (37 mins, inj), Jason Ward for Booth (45 mins)

REFEREE: Joe Brennan (Crettyard)