Eddie Brennan names his Laois team ahead of Joe McDonagh Cup final

The Laois senior hurling manager Eddie Brennan has named his starting team to take on Westmeath in Sunday's Joe McDonagh Cup final at Croke Park.

Laois came through the group games against Offaly, Antrim, Kerry and Westmeath unbeaten - winning their opening three before drawing with Westmeath in the final group game when Laois' place was guaranteed following their victory over Kerry.

Brennan made a host of changes for the last group game against Westmeath but has now set his fifteen to start the final as Laois go in search of silverware. Good news for Laois is that Mark Kavanagh has made a return to fitness and is named to start having been sidelined with a knee injury.

Laois take on Westmeath as the curtain raiser to the Leinster final at Croke Park, throw-in for the McDonagh Cup final is sixed for 1.45pm.

LAOIS

Team: Enda Rowland (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix); Lee Cleere (Clough-Ballacolla), Matthew Whelan (Borris-Kilcotton), Donnchadh Hartnett (Mountmellick); Jack Kelly (Rathdowney-Errill), Ryan Mullaney (Castletown), Padraig Delaney (The Harps); John Lennon (Rosenallis), Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill); Aaron Dunphy (Borris-Kilcotton), Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney-Errill), Stephen Maher (Clough-Ballacolla); Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla), Cha Dwyer (Ballinakill), Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill)