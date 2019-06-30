WATCH: Laois lift the Joe McDonagh Cup aloft the steps of the Hogan Stand

*Brought to you by Telfords

The Laois senior hurlers were crowned the 2019 Joe McDonagh Cup champions at Croke Park today following an eleven point victory over Westmeath.

Report here - Laois hurlers defeat Westmeath to be crowned Joe McDonagh Cup champions

Watch captain Paddy Purcell's lift the Cup aloft on the steps of the Hogan Stand and his speech below: