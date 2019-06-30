Laois GAA announce homecoming details for victorious Joe McDonagh Cup hurlers

Laois GAA is inviting supporters of Laois to a victorious homecoming for the county's senior hurlers in Portlaoise after the great win in Croke Park.

The county board wants the recognise the supporters who showed up in Croke Park to see the big win over Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup final'.

Laois GAA says the players want to acknowledge this and invite you to meet them and Joe MC Donagh in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise between 7 and 8pm tonight.

What a win ! Fantastic stuff from the entire panel and Management and backroom team. Once again you our loyal supporters were there in your numbers . The players want to acknowledge this and invite you to meet them and Joe MC Donagh in the @MidlandsPark tonight#laoisabu19 pic.twitter.com/Q7IKuPYjFj June 30, 2019

Due to the fantastic achievement of our hurlers today they want to thanks and meet their loyal laois supporters tonight, with all the excitement of today they are eager to get back and celebrate so much so that they are arriving ahead of schedule, they are due back at approx 7pm pic.twitter.com/L3LcqbKCOL — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) June 30, 2019