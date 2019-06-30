Laois GAA announce homecoming details for victorious Joe McDonagh Cup hurlers

Laois GAA announce homecoming details for victorious Joe McDonagh Cup hurlers

Laois GAA is inviting supporters of Laois to a victorious homecoming for the county's senior hurlers in Portlaoise after the great win in Croke Park.

The county board wants the recognise the supporters who showed up in Croke Park to see the big win over Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup final'.

Laois GAA says the players want to acknowledge this and invite you to meet them and Joe MC Donagh in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise between 7 and 8pm tonight.

