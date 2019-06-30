GWAAAAAN LAOIS Big twitter response to Laois GAA hurling win in Joe McDonagh Cup in Croke Park
Laois fans have responded in social media to the big hurling win in Croke Park in the Joe McDonagh Cup Final.
Here's a flavour of some of the tweets congratulating the team.
LAOIS WON THE JOE MCDONAGH CUP YEEEEEEEES CONGRATS TO THE TEAM I’M SO HAPPY WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOO— Mary-Claire (@MCluvs2laugh) June 30, 2019
Great performance by laois. Playing a really nice brand of hurling under Eddie brennan. Paddy purcell was man of the match in my opinion and nice touch to bring up Pat Delaney during the trophy presentation. You could see how much it meant to him. #JoeMcDonaghCup #laois— Eoin (@eoing55) June 30, 2019
Great weekend for Laois footballers and hurlers pic.twitter.com/xr5UeR2Plh— Pat Timmons (@pjtimmo) June 30, 2019
COME ON LAOIS SOME WIN COME ON BRING ON D DUBS #LAOISVDUBLIN— Gary Cuddy (@gazcud) June 30, 2019
Lovely Laois being sang in Lloyd’s, you just love to see it— Murt Norton (@thebouldgoblin) June 30, 2019
GWAAAAAN LAOIS ⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️ https://t.co/ftlKNZ57ie— Sarah Jane Allen (@SarahJaneVlogs) June 30, 2019
Laois you absolute beauties!!! Now c'mon Wexford! #Laois #JoeMcDonaghCup— Cliodhna O'Neill (@oneill_cliodhna) June 30, 2019
Happy Laois won. Brilliant game today#fanwall pic.twitter.com/F3LsXCoyrT— oisin barry (@oisinbarry1) June 30, 2019
A sensational day watching the Laois men win. #laoisabu19 #crokepark Hon the Cha and Matt and the entire squad magnificent. @ Croke Park https://t.co/xbAG3bfTCW— Patrick Hamm (@lepickie) June 30, 2019
Class ! Well done . Laois should be hurling in all Ireland championship . South Laois will be happy tonight— froggyintexas (@froggygriffin) June 30, 2019
Great speech by Laois captain Paddy Purcell in Croke Park.— Shane Ó Meachair (@someachair) June 30, 2019
Finishes with a rallying call to the clubs of Laois to let this be the start of something more.
Huge opportunity now!#LaoisAreOnTheUp
Looks like the Laois captain had his acceptance speech ready before the game started . 10 minutes long. Good Man yourself Paddy Purcell— Pete Mahon (@PeteMahon1) June 30, 2019
Laois Laois Laois laois Laois Laois Laois Laois laois Laois Laois Laois Laois laois Laois Laois Laois Laois laois Laois Laois Laois Laois laois Laois— Mark Smyth (@psychpolis) June 30, 2019
Oh what the hell there’s always room for one or two more more LAOIS LAOIS LAOIS pic.twitter.com/ZgLBntYqiK
All is well with Laois hurling pic.twitter.com/tppbnikJx8— Kevin Wallis (@kgwallis) June 30, 2019
Wow - Well done Laois @BorrisKilcotton @CLGLaois— Maria Flanagan (@OneFineDay_ie) June 30, 2019
Super achievement #Laois https://t.co/f7TwjlFOde
Well Done to Laois well Deserved Joe McDonagh Champions here in Croke Park. Mark Kavanagh, John Lennon, Ryan Mullaney and Jack Kelly all Superb. Massive Boost for Laois Hurling. HailHail— Buff Egan (@buff_egan) June 30, 2019
Congrats to #Laois the best atmosphere in @CrokePark with their supporters. Shout out the the gang in the Hogan Stand in the corner. Ye all made it so much better for us! #NothingBeatsBeingThere @officialgaa— Niamh (@IrishPixieDust) June 30, 2019
Onwards to #KilkennyvsWexford Come on the Katz!
Laois are what you call #Back— DH (@Darren_Hackett) June 30, 2019
Congratulations to Laois. Great win against Westmeath. The appointment of Eddie Brennan a very shrewd move. @MidlandsSport— Seamus Duke (@SeamusDuke) June 30, 2019
well done all. Small tear shed up here in Galway when lovely laois rang out!! Great performance! ⚪— Lar Mortimer (@LarMortimer) June 30, 2019
Just overdosed on Lovely Laois playing in Croke Park— Genghis Khan (@fakeJimSav) June 30, 2019
Laois are one of only three counties with teams left in both the football and hurling championships, powerful stuff!— Peter Farrell (@PeterFarr_) June 30, 2019
