TG4 highlights from their Live coverage of the Laois GAA hurling victory in Croke Park
Laois triumph in Croke Park. Picture: Denis Byrne
Credit to TG4 for streaming the Laois Joe McDonagh Cup final live on Youtube.
Here's a flavour of the tweets showing highlights of the coverage from Croke Park.
Seaimpíní Corn McDonagh @CLGLaois & óráid an captaen Paddy Purcell— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 30, 2019
Laois are Champions & Paddy Purcell lifts the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2019@Express_Sport @LaoistodaySport @GAA__JOE @LiveGAAResults pic.twitter.com/T4OtN31ISm
An bua faighte @CLGLaois & is acu a beidh Corn Joe McDonagh 2019— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 30, 2019
Laois have won the McDonagh Cup for 2019! Comhghairdeas leo.@GAA_BEO ar @TG4TV @LaoisToday @gaaleinster @Express_Sport @TheGAAHour pic.twitter.com/TU7ns3JibS
Ag leathama sa Chorn Joe McDonagh tá @CLGLaois chun cinn ar @westmeath_gaa— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 30, 2019
At halftime on @GAA_BEO coverage of McDonagh Cup final Laois 2-11 Westmeath1-10
Watch the 2nd half live on youtube: https://t.co/Kuoim056Q0@ShaneSaint @offtheball @LaoisToday @WHExaminer pic.twitter.com/l0Ch2EDFbP
Cúl do Joey Boyle & @CLGLaois! Corn Joe McDonagh beo ar Youtube anois!— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 30, 2019
We're live with an entertaining McDonagh Cup Final on Youtube. Laois v @westmeath_gaa https://t.co/Kuoim056Q0@ballsdotie @GAA__JOE @LaoistodaySport pic.twitter.com/ZXi7Ze9xJB
Táimid beo anois ar YouTube @SportTG4 le @GAA_BEO & Corn Joe McDonagh— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 30, 2019
McDonagh Cup Final Live on our YouTube channel now.@CLGLaois v @westmeath_gaa https://t.co/Kuoim056Q0@ballsdotie @GAA__JOE @IrishSportsNet @SportforBusines pic.twitter.com/IQsk1d7jHa
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on