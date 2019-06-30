WATCH: Laois' Aaron Dunphy's goal of the year contender against Westmeath today

Laois defeated Westmeath in Croke Park today to claim the Joe McDonagh Cup, and goals were crucial in the victory.

Ross King got one within the first few minutes to get Laois off to a flier, and Aaron Dunphy also got one before the break to help Laois to a 2-11 to 1-10 lead.

Substitute Stephen Bergin got the third Laois goal, as Laois ran out comfortable 3-26 to 1-21 winners in the end.

All three were nice finishes, but Borris-Kilcotton's Dunphy's goal was by far the pick of the lot.

Dunphy didn't seem to collect the ball in a dangerous position, but he flew past Westmeath challenges in a flash, and blasted one into the top left corner, giving Westmeath keeper Conor Lynch no chance.

TG4 streamed the game on their Youtube channel, and captured the goal in all its beauty, which you can watch below.