What's next for the Laois GAA hurlers and footballers?

Laois GAA fans are looking forward to matches against Dublin in hurling and either Cork, Galway or Cavan in Gaelic football following the big wins over Offaly and Westmeath.

The hurlers will follow up their Croke Park victory over Westmeath with an All-Ireland preliminary round with Dublin in Portlaoise on Saturday or Sunday, June 6/7. The winners will take on defeated Munster finalists Tipperary in the quarter-final.

The Laois footballers will find out on Monday whether it will be Galway, Cavan or Cork they face in the Super Eight qualifier games. Laois will play at a neutral venue.

Laois is just one of three counties with inter-county teams left in the football and hurling championships.