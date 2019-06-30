Laois hurlers have a Usain Bolt on their team says Sunday Game analyst

Laois GAA hurler Paddy Purcell is the Usain Bolt of hurling.

So believes Sunday Game analyst, former Laois hurling mentor and multiple All-Ireland winner Brendan Cummins.

Analysing the Laois win in the Joe McDonagh Cup final in Croke Park, the former goalkeeper said

"The legs of Paddy Purcell, he's the Usain Bolt of hurling, to be honest with you. The speed that this man has," he said.

He praised the Laois forwards and said Eddie Brennan had brought a 'go for the jugular' approach.

He said Laois would cause problems next year for other teams in the Leinster Championship.

Fellow analyst Jackie Tyrell agreed with Cummins that Laois should get more time to celebrate ahead of their match with Dublin though he added they'll 'fancy a cut off Dublin."

