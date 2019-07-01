GAA
Laois footballers learn their opponents for Round 4 of the Qualifiers
Laois manager John Sugrue has a final few words for his side before taking on Offaly in the All Ireland Football Qualifiers at O'Moore Park. Picture: Alf Harvey
The Laois senior footballers dispatched Offaly by five points on a sunny Saturday in O'Moore Park.
Paul and Donie Kingston were in flying form for the O'Moore men, accounting for ten points between them - half of Laois' 20 point total.
Following on from their defeat to Meath in the Leinster semi-final, Laois bounced back to records wins away to Derry and at home to Offaly, Sugrue's side went into the pot for Round 4.
In Monday morning's draw for Round 4 of the Qualifiers broadcast live on RTE Radio 1 and RTE News Now, Laois were the second team out of the pot drawn against the defeated Munster finalists, Cork.
This game is scheduled to be played this weekend on either July 6/7 at a neutral venue.
Round 4 Draw:
Cork v Laois
Meath v Clare
Cavan v Tyrone
Galway v Mayo
