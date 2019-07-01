GAA fans fume on twitter over Sunday Game treatment of Offaly v Laois

Donie Kingston gets this kick away for Laois against Offaly in Round 3 of the Qualifiers at O'Moore park. Photo: Alf Harvey

GAA fans from Laois and Offaly were irate with The Sunday Game on RTÉ after the counties' fiercely contested and well-attended clash in Round 3 of the All-Ireland qualifiers on Saturday. 

The game was delayed by ten minutes on Saturday due to the crowd numbers for the local derby, but the game did not receive the same attention as the other qualifier games on the weekly highlights show on Sunday. 

After a hurling panel on the highlights show had poured over the Leinster and Munster finals, played and screened live in a more than five-hour long show on Sunday, a football panel delved into the qualifier action. 

Tyrone v Kildare, Armagh v Mayo and Clare v Westmeath were discussed in-depth while Laois v Offaly was given paltry attention in comparison. 

The highlights of the game were condensed into five minutes while fans fumed that the panellists failed to offer a single piece of analysis of the Offaly v Laois game on Sunday night. 

They took to social media to vent their frustrations with the lob-sided coverage: