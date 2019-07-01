Laois fans can vote for players in GAA hurler and footballer of the week awards

Players chosen via a public vote on Instagram

Leinster Express Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

laois gaa hurling football

Paul Kingston and Mark Kavanagh.

Laois GAA fans can get show more support for their teams by voting for two Laois players who are nominated for the hurler and footballer Players of the Week awards by the GAA following last weekend's wins.

Hurler Mark Kavanagh scored 0-12 as Laois claimed the Joe McDonagh Cup title when defeating Westmeath at Croke Park.

The impressive Kavanagh landed five points from play for Eddie Brennan's team. The other nominees are Peter Casey of Limerick and Rory O'Connor of Wexford. More below tweet.

Meanwhile, Paul Kingston scored four points during Laois' victory over Offaly at O'Moore Park on Saturday evening in Portlaoise for the footballers who play Cork this weekend. The other nominees are Peter Harte of Tyrone and Darren Coen of Mayo. More below tweet.

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to Laois! Joe McDonagh Cup Champions!

A post shared by Official GAA (@officialgaa) on