Laois fans can vote for players in GAA hurler and footballer of the week awards

Laois GAA fans can get show more support for their teams by voting for two Laois players who are nominated for the hurler and footballer Players of the Week awards by the GAA following last weekend's wins.

Hurler Mark Kavanagh scored 0-12 as Laois claimed the Joe McDonagh Cup title when defeating Westmeath at Croke Park.

The impressive Kavanagh landed five points from play for Eddie Brennan's team. The other nominees are Peter Casey of Limerick and Rory O'Connor of Wexford. More below tweet.

#GAANews Here are the https://t.co/gvXdqgOuf0 Hurler of the Week nominations! — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Paul Kingston scored four points during Laois' victory over Offaly at O'Moore Park on Saturday evening in Portlaoise for the footballers who play Cork this weekend. The other nominees are Peter Harte of Tyrone and Darren Coen of Mayo. More below tweet.

#GAANews Here are the https://t.co/gvXdqgOuf0 Footballer of the Week nominations! — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 1, 2019

Players of the Week are decided based on votes cast by followers of the Official GAA Instagram page. The voting process is simple - just like their image on the GAA's official Instagrampage. Voting will close at 10am on Tuesday, July 2 and the winner will be announced on GAA.ie.