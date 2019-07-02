Laois GAA Fixtures 2nd-9th July 2019

TUESDAY

Leinster U20FC Quarter Final

TEG Cusack Park 19:30 Laois v Westmeath

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 7

Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan's Mountrath v Colt

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15”B” Football League Round 5

The Harps 18:30 The Harps v Mountmellick Gaels

WEDNESDAY

Seamus Heaney Cup Final (Leinster Minor Football Shield)

O’Moore Park 19:30 Longford v Wexford

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1 Semi Final

Kilcotton 20:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Camross

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 11

Rosenallis GAA 19:45 Rosenallis V Crettyard

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Football League Round 6

Ballyroan 19:30 Ballyroan Abbey V Stradbally Parish Gaels

Ratheniska 19:30 Park Ratheniska Spink V Na Fianna Og

McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington V Emo Courtwood

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Hurling League Semi Final Playoff

Rathleague 19:30 Mountmellick Clonaslee St Manmans v Portlaoise

THURSDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 13

Ballyroan 20:00 Ballyroan Abbey V O'Dempseys

Graiguecullen 20:00 Graiguecullen V The Heath

Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Portlaoise

McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington V Arles/Kilcruise

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 13

Killeshin GAA 19:30 Killeshin V Mountmellick

Arles-Killeen 19:30 Arles/Killeen V Courtwood

Stradbally GAA 19:30 Stradbally V Emo

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Semi Final

Clonaslee 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans v Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Hurling League Round 1

Rosenallis GAA 19:30 Rosenallis V Camross Na Fianna

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “A” Hurling League Semi Finals

Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise v Camross

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Football League Shield Semi Finals

O’Dempsey’s 19:00 O’Dempsey’s v Portarlington

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Plate Semi Finals

Spink 19:00 Park Ratheniska Spink v Crettyard

FRIDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1 Round 7

The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Abbeyleix St Lazarians

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Semi Final or Playoff

If Semi Final

Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise v Ballinakill / CloughBallacolla / St Fintans Mountrath / Ballyfin

If Playoff (To be drawn in Laois GAA Office on Wed 3 July @ 10:00)

First Drawn Home Venue 19:30 Ballinakill / CloughBallacolla / St Fintans Mountrath / Ballyfin

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 Semi Final

The Rock 19:30 The Rock v Kilcavan

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4 Semi Final

Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Rathdowney Errill

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Hurling League Round 6

Ballacolla GAA 19:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Hurling League Round 5

Castletown GAA 19:30 Castletown V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “C” Football League Playoff

O’Dempsey’s 19:30 O’Dempseys v Stradbally Parish Gaels

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Semi Finals

Graiguecullen 18:30 Graiguecullen v Mountmellick

The Harps 18:30 The Harps v The Heath

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Shield Semi Finals

Venue tbc 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock v Clough Ballacolla

Rosenallis 18:30 Rosenallis v Na FiannaOg

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Plate Semi Finals

Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan v Ballyfin Gaels

SATURDAY

All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier Round 4

Semple Stadium 17:00 Laois v Cork

All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship Round 3

Rathdowney 17:00 Laois v Tipperary

Talent Academy Football Day

U14 in LOETB CoE – Laois “A” and “B” v Carlow “A” and “B” @ 11:00 & 12:00

U15 in Salthill, Galway – Laois v West Galway @ 11:00

Gerry Reilly Tournament U16 Football Day Tournament Round 3

LOETB CoE 12:00 Laois v Kildare

SUNDAY

All-Ireland Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter- Finals

O’Moore Park 16:15 Laois v Dublin

All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier Round 4

O’Moore Park 14:00 Clare v Meath

Leinster Cross Border Intermediate Hurling Final

Carlow Venue 12:00 Camross v Clonad

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Semi Final

Colt tbc Colt v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Semi Final

Clonaslee 19:00 Clonaslee St Manmans v Park Ratheniska

Crettyard 19:00 Crettyard v The Harps

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “A” Hurling League Semi Finals

Durrow 11:00 The Harps v St Lazerians Abbeyleix

MONDAY

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2 Semi Final

Shanahoe 19:30 Shanahoe v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Semi Final

Group 2nd . Team Home Venue 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans / Portarlington / Rosenallis

Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 3 Semi Final

Rathdowney 19:30 Rathdowney Errill v Castletown

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Semi Final

Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise v Spink

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “A” Football League Playoff

LOETB CoE 18:30 Portarlington v Na Fianna Og

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “A” Hurling League Semi Finals

Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise v Camross

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “B” Hurling League Semi Finals

Ballacolla 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Park Ratheniska Timahoe

Ballinakill 18:30 Ballinakill v Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Hurling League Round 9

Castletwon 18:30 Castletown V Rathdowney Errill