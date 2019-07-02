GAA
Laois GAA Fixtures 2nd-9th July 2019
TUESDAY
Leinster U20FC Quarter Final
TEG Cusack Park 19:30 Laois v Westmeath
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Round 7
Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan's Mountrath v Colt
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15”B” Football League Round 5
The Harps 18:30 The Harps v Mountmellick Gaels
WEDNESDAY
Seamus Heaney Cup Final (Leinster Minor Football Shield)
O’Moore Park 19:30 Longford v Wexford
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1 Semi Final
Kilcotton 20:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Camross
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Round 11
Rosenallis GAA 19:45 Rosenallis V Crettyard
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Football League Round 6
Ballyroan 19:30 Ballyroan Abbey V Stradbally Parish Gaels
Ratheniska 19:30 Park Ratheniska Spink V Na Fianna Og
McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington V Emo Courtwood
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Hurling League Semi Final Playoff
Rathleague 19:30 Mountmellick Clonaslee St Manmans v Portlaoise
THURSDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1A Round 13
Ballyroan 20:00 Ballyroan Abbey V O'Dempseys
Graiguecullen 20:00 Graiguecullen V The Heath
Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Portlaoise
McCann Park 19:30 Portarlington V Arles/Kilcruise
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B Round 13
Killeshin GAA 19:30 Killeshin V Mountmellick
Arles-Killeen 19:30 Arles/Killeen V Courtwood
Stradbally GAA 19:30 Stradbally V Emo
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Semi Final
Clonaslee 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans v Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Hurling League Round 1
Rosenallis GAA 19:30 Rosenallis V Camross Na Fianna
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “A” Hurling League Semi Finals
Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise v Camross
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Football League Shield Semi Finals
O’Dempsey’s 19:00 O’Dempsey’s v Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Plate Semi Finals
Spink 19:00 Park Ratheniska Spink v Crettyard
FRIDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1 Round 7
The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 1A Semi Final or Playoff
If Semi Final
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise v Ballinakill / CloughBallacolla / St Fintans Mountrath / Ballyfin
If Playoff (To be drawn in Laois GAA Office on Wed 3 July @ 10:00)
First Drawn Home Venue 19:30 Ballinakill / CloughBallacolla / St Fintans Mountrath / Ballyfin
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 3 Semi Final
The Rock 19:30 The Rock v Kilcavan
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 4 Semi Final
Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Rathdowney Errill
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “A” Hurling League Round 6
Ballacolla GAA 19:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Hurling League Round 5
Castletown GAA 19:30 Castletown V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “C” Football League Playoff
O’Dempsey’s 19:30 O’Dempseys v Stradbally Parish Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Semi Finals
Graiguecullen 18:30 Graiguecullen v Mountmellick
The Harps 18:30 The Harps v The Heath
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Shield Semi Finals
Venue tbc 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock v Clough Ballacolla
Rosenallis 18:30 Rosenallis v Na FiannaOg
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “B” Football League Plate Semi Finals
Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan v Ballyfin Gaels
SATURDAY
All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier Round 4
Semple Stadium 17:00 Laois v Cork
All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship Round 3
Rathdowney 17:00 Laois v Tipperary
Talent Academy Football Day
U14 in LOETB CoE – Laois “A” and “B” v Carlow “A” and “B” @ 11:00 & 12:00
U15 in Salthill, Galway – Laois v West Galway @ 11:00
Gerry Reilly Tournament U16 Football Day Tournament Round 3
LOETB CoE 12:00 Laois v Kildare
SUNDAY
All-Ireland Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter- Finals
O’Moore Park 16:15 Laois v Dublin
All-Ireland Senior Football Qualifier Round 4
O’Moore Park 14:00 Clare v Meath
Leinster Cross Border Intermediate Hurling Final
Carlow Venue 12:00 Camross v Clonad
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 5 Semi Final
Colt tbc Colt v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 5 Semi Final
Clonaslee 19:00 Clonaslee St Manmans v Park Ratheniska
Crettyard 19:00 Crettyard v The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “A” Hurling League Semi Finals
Durrow 11:00 The Harps v St Lazerians Abbeyleix
MONDAY
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 2 Semi Final
Shanahoe 19:30 Shanahoe v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 2 Semi Final
Group 2nd . Team Home Venue 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans / Portarlington / Rosenallis
Laois Shopping Centre ACHL Division 3 Semi Final
Rathdowney 19:30 Rathdowney Errill v Castletown
Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 4 Semi Final
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise v Spink
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “A” Football League Playoff
LOETB CoE 18:30 Portarlington v Na Fianna Og
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “A” Hurling League Semi Finals
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise v Camross
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “B” Hurling League Semi Finals
Ballacolla 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Park Ratheniska Timahoe
Ballinakill 18:30 Ballinakill v Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 “A” Hurling League Round 9
Castletwon 18:30 Castletown V Rathdowney Errill
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on