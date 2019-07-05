Laois GAA manager Eddie Brennan names team for Dublin clash

Laois senior hurling manager Eddie Brennan has named his starting team for Sunday's All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against Dublin in Portlaoise.

Exactly a week on from their Joe McDonagh success, Laois will take to the field once more as they look to upset the odds and extend their season.

Brennan has made just one change from the team that defeated Westmeath in Croke Park. Joe Phelan (Camross) replaces Donnchadh Hartnett (Mountmellick) at cornerback.

Laois came through the group games against Offaly, Antrim, Kerry and Westmeath unbeaten - winning their opening three before drawing with Westmeath in the final group game when Laois' place was guaranteed following their victory over Kerry.

Laois defeated Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup decider at Croke Park last Sunday by eleven points to set-up a preliminary quarter-final against the third-placed team in Leinster, which is Dublin.

Laois take on Mattie Kenny's Dublin at 4.15pm on Sunday in O'Moore Park.

LAOIS

Team:

LAOIS TEAM V WESTMEATH: Enda Rowland (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix); Lee Cleere (Clough-Ballacolla), Matthew Whelan (Borris-Kilcotton), Joe Phelan (Camross); Jack Kelly (Rathdowney-Errill), Ryan Mullaney (Castletown), Padraig Delaney (The Harps); John Lennon (Rosenallis), Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill); Aaron Dunphy (Borris-Kilcotton), Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney-Errill), Stephen Maher (Clough-Ballacolla); Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla), Cha Dwyer (Ballinakill), Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill).