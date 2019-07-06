End of the road for Laois footballers as Cork prove too strong in Round 4

The Laois footballers season came to an end this evening in Semple Stadium, Cork sending four second-half goals past the O'Moore men to secure their place in the Super 8s.

Laois 1 - 15

Cork 4 - 20

All-Ireland SFC Round 4 Qualifier

Laois trailed by five points going in at the break after a good first-half performance, Cork hitting rattling off four in the final minutes of the half to send them in with a cushion. The Rebels overpowered Laois in the second-half, hitting the Laois net four times in the closing half to comfortably book their place in the Super 8s.

Laois had a goal chance in the opening minute, Donie Kingston powering his way through before seeing his effort blaze wide across the face of goal. Donie Kingston opened the Laois account with a close range free, and another two minutes later after a patient build-up by the Laois pack.

Cork came back with Mark Collins and Brian Hurley points to level the sides. Robbie Pigott excellently picked out Eoin Lowry for the Killeshin man to kick a great score, but Cork responded immediately with Collin' second with the aid of Hawk Eye.

Paul and Donie Kingston combined to see the latter split the uprights. Cork fired three more with Collins getting another with Hawk Eye called for once again.

A quick free from Pigott found Colm Murphy inside, and even though he was isolated, he kicked a fine point from a tricky angle. Having been fouled himself, Donie Kingston converted the resulting free to level the sides after 24 minutes.

Donie Kingston added another for Laois either side of points from Collins and Hurley, but Cork finished out the half strong with Ronan O'Toole, Ruairi Deane, Collins and Hurley all pointing to send them in five points ahead at the interval - 0-12 to 0-7.

A goal within the first minute of the restart was not the start Laois supporters would have hoped for, Brian Hurley volleying to the net after being teed up by Collins. Points followed for Liam O'Donovan and Hurley, before Hurley got on the end of a long ball in to rattle the Laois net for the second time.

Laois re-opened their account with a free from Donie Kingston on 45 minutes, and substitute Evan O'Carroll almost got in for a goal two minutes later but his shot trailed wide. Trevor Collins sent over a composed point shortly after to reduce the Laois deficit to twelve points.

Cork added their third goal through Mark Collins with just under 20 minutes to go after the Cork pack toyed with the Laois rearguard. Laois, to their credit, didn't give up and hit for a goal of their own through Marty Scully after a super one-handed catch by Donie Kingston.

Laois kept searching for a way back with points from Donie Kingston (3) and O'Carroll, but Cork finished off their rout with a fourth goal five minutes from time through substitute Paul Kerrigan. Cork closed out the game and sealed their place in the Super 8s with two final points from Stephen Sherlock.

LAOIS

Scorers: Donie Kingston 0-10 (0-7 frees), Marty Scully 1-0, Eoin Lowry 0-1, Colm Murphy 0-1, Trevor Collins 0-1, Mark Barry 0-1, Evan O’Carroll 0-1.

Team: Graham Brody (Portlaoise); Stephen Attride (Killeshin), Denis Booth (The Heath), Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise); Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen), Robert Pigott (Portarlington), Patrick O’Sullivan (Portarlington); John O’Loughlin (St Brigid’s), Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise); Daniel O’Reilly (Griaguecullen), Donie Kingston (Arles-Killeen), Marty Scully (Ballyroan Abbey); Eoin Lowry (Killeshin), Colm Murphy (Portarlington), Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen). Subs: Colm Begley (Stradbally) for O'Sullivan (HT), Evan O'Carroll (Crettyard) for P Kingston (44 mins), Sean Byrne (Portarlington) for O'Reilly (45 mins), Mark Barry (O'Dempsey's) for Murphy (45 mins), David Seale (Portlaoise) for Booth (56 mins), Sean O'Flynn (Courtwood) for Dillon (63 mins).

CORK

Scorers: Mark Collins 1-8 (0-4 frees), Brian Hurley 2-4, Paul Kerrigan 1-1, Ruairi Deane 0-2, Stephen Sherlock 0-2, Kevin O'Driscoll 0-1, Ronan O'Toole 0-1, Liam O'Donovan 0-1.

Team: Mark White; Kevin O'Donovan, James Loughrey, Kevin Flahive; Liam O'Donovan, Thomas Clancy, Mattie Taylor; Ian Maguire, Killian O'Hanlon; Kevin O'Driscoll, Sean White, Ruairi Deane; Luke Connolly, Brian Hurley, Mark Collins. Subs: Ronan O'Toole for O'Hanlon (20 mins), Paul Kerrigan for Connolly (HT), Tomas Clancy for Clancy (BC, 43 mins), Aidan Browne for Loughrey (45 mins), Michael Hurley for B Hurley (53 mins), Stephen Cronin for Maguire (61 mins), Stephen Sherlock for Deane (65 mins).

REFEREE: Fergal Kelly (Longford)