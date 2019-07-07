Hurling win over Dublin has Laois trending on twitter
Wild celebrations in O'Moore Park today. Picture: Alf Harvey
Laois was the number one trending topic on Twitter in Ireland after the titanic win over Dublin.
Here's a flavour starting with the finishing moments on RTÉ and Clg Laois's reaction.
Above average day in O'Moore Park!!!!!— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) July 7, 2019
Laois advance to the quarterfinals on the back of our first championship win over Dublin since 2005.
Superb performance by ever single one of the players. Simply amazing win.
That feeling when you knock @dublingaaofficial out of the hurling championship.— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) July 7, 2019
Congratulations to @clglaois #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/w6Lyev8PLY
That was incredible. It was NO fluke. A brilliant performance from Laois. I jumped the fence in Navan in '92 as a 14 year old and the only other time was today.— Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) July 7, 2019
Laois, Laois, Laois, Laois, Laois, Laois
FULL-TIME: Laois 1-22 Dublin 0-23— LeinsterExpressSport (@Express_Sport) July 7, 2019
WHAT. A. WIN!!!
Laois are on the up— Gavin Phelan (@GavinPhelan5) July 7, 2019
@NedzerB13 were the Laois boys on the beer last weekend?— Philip Walsh (@PhilipWalsh51) July 7, 2019
There will be no silage brought in around Laois tonight ⚪️ Nice rest for himself pic.twitter.com/9Z5fEJCM2C— Yvonne Mullins (@Yvonne_Mullins_) July 7, 2019
Last time Laois hurlers made it to the All-Ireland quarter-final in 1979 they were beaten by a Galway team captained by Joe McDonagh, whose cup they won last week. #circleoflife— Media West Ireland (@MediaWestIRL) July 7, 2019
To be a young lad or lassie from Laois today. There'll be many the hurl tucked into beds tonight. Brings back plenty of lovely memories. #GAA— Oliver Skehan (@oliskehan) July 7, 2019
That Laois win is the result of the summer. Fantastic to see teams winning when they are given no chance. #SundayGame— GMcKeown (@GerMcK1976) July 7, 2019
Did you ever think you'd see the day when Cork and Kilkenny would be the curtain raiser for a Laois hurling game??? #Laois https://t.co/z1SFMBMSRj— Mark Townsend (@MarkTownsend10) July 7, 2019
What a day to be a Laois Person! Legends all round! Eddie for Taoiseach! #laoisrising #crokertime— Bernard Rochford (@BerRoch) July 7, 2019
Laois... a hurling stronghold— Conor Brennan (@RealConorB90) July 7, 2019
This is who we are, this is what we are, this is why we follow. Thank you @CLGLaois hurlers, you made a man feel like a boy and a boy feel like a man.— Brian Ramsbottom (@TheOneRam) July 7, 2019
Laois Abú indeed #laoisabu19 pic.twitter.com/EIoVm7dEjO
Laois only doing that to sicken Offaly— The 2 Johnnies (@the2johnnies) July 7, 2019
Seventy years ago, this year that Paddy Ruschitzko,a Mountmellick man led Laois to the all Ireland hurling final. I was in a house in Kilcullen listening to the match on the radio. Tipperary beat us .— Tadhg Dunne (@DunneTadhg) July 7, 2019
Give me a house in Laois and I’ll play for them.— Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) July 7, 2019
I'd love so much if, imagine, laois beat Tipp next week— Kyle (@TwomeyKyle) July 7, 2019
Imagine
I'll move to laois if it happens
Hon Laois , let's do a 3 in row ,3 Sundays in a row that is and kick Tipp up the arse next Sunday @LaoisToday pic.twitter.com/0JJSR9jAzd— Bobby Miller (@bobbymiller73) July 7, 2019
Today is a day that a generation of Laois Supporters would never have previously seen, their biggest result since 1985. It must have been an amazing feeling to get that surge of electricity at the final whistle. Croke Park will not intimidate them, they won there last week.— Henry Martin (@henrymartin1) July 7, 2019
It’s wonderful to see the joy on Laois people’s faces , truely uplifting and the story of the summer. Laois Left it all out on the pitch , emptied themselves . Big well done to @CLGLaois #Laois— Paul Doyle (@pauldoyle200) July 7, 2019
Like most hurling people, I consider the welfare of the game itself more important than the success of any one team. Even when it's my own. Laois deserved their win today. And when their fans flooded the pitch it reminded of 2013 when we beat KK in a replay. Hard work pays off— Aaron Dunne (@aaronmcfc1) July 7, 2019
@paddypower after the laois and dublin hurling today pic.twitter.com/iPxTVCca5N— rebecca (@becca____g) July 7, 2019
You know it’s been a good day when ‘Laois’ is the top trending topic on the tweet machine! Laois Abú! #GAA #Laois @Twitter @CLGLaois @Express_Sport @LaoistodaySport @officialgaa @RTEgaa— Dennis Tynan (@DinTynan) July 7, 2019
@NedzerB13 has seriously arrived on the management scene and hasn’t just opened the door he has kicked the fecker in ! Amazing stuff , the man is driven to see hurling played the right way and to think some Laois Lads didn’t want to play back last November , well done Eddie pic.twitter.com/6OJaCn6NVN— Walshies’BannerArmy (@ClareSupporter) July 7, 2019
