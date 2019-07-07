Hurling win over Dublin has Laois trending on twitter

Leinster Express Reporter

laois gaa dublin

Wild celebrations in O'Moore Park today. Picture: Alf Harvey

Laois was the number one trending topic on Twitter in Ireland after the titanic win over Dublin.

Here's a flavour starting with the finishing moments on RTÉ and Clg Laois's reaction.