Hurling win over Dublin has Laois trending on twitter

Laois was the number one trending topic on Twitter in Ireland after the titanic win over Dublin.

Here's a flavour starting with the finishing moments on RTÉ and Clg Laois's reaction.

Above average day in O'Moore Park!!!!!



Laois advance to the quarterfinals on the back of our first championship win over Dublin since 2005.



Superb performance by ever single one of the players. Simply amazing win. — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) July 7, 2019

That feeling when you knock @dublingaaofficial out of the hurling championship.

Congratulations to @clglaois #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/w6Lyev8PLY — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) July 7, 2019

That was incredible. It was NO fluke. A brilliant performance from Laois. I jumped the fence in Navan in '92 as a 14 year old and the only other time was today.

Laois, Laois, Laois, Laois, Laois, Laois July 7, 2019

FULL-TIME: Laois 1-22 Dublin 0-23



WHAT. A. WIN!!! — LeinsterExpressSport (@Express_Sport) July 7, 2019

Laois are on the up — Gavin Phelan (@GavinPhelan5) July 7, 2019

@NedzerB13 were the Laois boys on the beer last weekend? — Philip Walsh (@PhilipWalsh51) July 7, 2019

There will be no silage brought in around Laois tonight ⚪️ Nice rest for himself pic.twitter.com/9Z5fEJCM2C — Yvonne Mullins (@Yvonne_Mullins_) July 7, 2019

Last time Laois hurlers made it to the All-Ireland quarter-final in 1979 they were beaten by a Galway team captained by Joe McDonagh, whose cup they won last week. #circleoflife — Media West Ireland (@MediaWestIRL) July 7, 2019

To be a young lad or lassie from Laois today. There'll be many the hurl tucked into beds tonight. Brings back plenty of lovely memories. #GAA — Oliver Skehan (@oliskehan) July 7, 2019

That Laois win is the result of the summer. Fantastic to see teams winning when they are given no chance. #SundayGame — GMcKeown (@GerMcK1976) July 7, 2019

Did you ever think you'd see the day when Cork and Kilkenny would be the curtain raiser for a Laois hurling game??? #Laois https://t.co/z1SFMBMSRj — Mark Townsend (@MarkTownsend10) July 7, 2019

What a day to be a Laois Person! Legends all round! Eddie for Taoiseach! #laoisrising #crokertime — Bernard Rochford (@BerRoch) July 7, 2019

Laois... a hurling stronghold — Conor Brennan (@RealConorB90) July 7, 2019

This is who we are, this is what we are, this is why we follow. Thank you @CLGLaois hurlers, you made a man feel like a boy and a boy feel like a man.



Laois Abú indeed #laoisabu19 pic.twitter.com/EIoVm7dEjO — Brian Ramsbottom (@TheOneRam) July 7, 2019

Laois only doing that to sicken Offaly — The 2 Johnnies (@the2johnnies) July 7, 2019

Seventy years ago, this year that Paddy Ruschitzko,a Mountmellick man led Laois to the all Ireland hurling final. I was in a house in Kilcullen listening to the match on the radio. Tipperary beat us . — Tadhg Dunne (@DunneTadhg) July 7, 2019

Give me a house in Laois and I’ll play for them. — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) July 7, 2019

I'd love so much if, imagine, laois beat Tipp next week

Imagine



I'll move to laois if it happens — Kyle (@TwomeyKyle) July 7, 2019

Hon Laois , let's do a 3 in row ,3 Sundays in a row that is and kick Tipp up the arse next Sunday @LaoisToday pic.twitter.com/0JJSR9jAzd — Bobby Miller (@bobbymiller73) July 7, 2019

Today is a day that a generation of Laois Supporters would never have previously seen, their biggest result since 1985. It must have been an amazing feeling to get that surge of electricity at the final whistle. Croke Park will not intimidate them, they won there last week. — Henry Martin (@henrymartin1) July 7, 2019

It’s wonderful to see the joy on Laois people’s faces , truely uplifting and the story of the summer. Laois Left it all out on the pitch , emptied themselves . Big well done to @CLGLaois #Laois — Paul Doyle (@pauldoyle200) July 7, 2019

Like most hurling people, I consider the welfare of the game itself more important than the success of any one team. Even when it's my own. Laois deserved their win today. And when their fans flooded the pitch it reminded of 2013 when we beat KK in a replay. Hard work pays off — Aaron Dunne (@aaronmcfc1) July 7, 2019

@paddypower after the laois and dublin hurling today pic.twitter.com/iPxTVCca5N — rebecca (@becca____g) July 7, 2019