"One of the best feelings I've ever had. Just a great day." - Dublin victory one to remember for vice-captain Phelan

Camross' Joe Phelan is no stranger to big days, but even he has never played in an atmosphere like the one in O'Moore Park on Sunday last.

"Definitely the best day for Laois ever for me. The crowd was just unbelievable there. It was like a cauldron. The place was rocking. When that final whistle went it was just an unbelievable feeling. One of the best feelings I've ever had. Just a great day."

Phelan has been in and out of the team this season, but returned to the starting fifteen for Dublin and went in corner-back.

"It was a big kick up the backside for me the last day now, I wasn't hurling well in the Joe McDonagh and deservedly got the boot. Donnacha (Hartnett) got a bad injury and I came in here today, and I knew I had to play well.

"Got off to a bit of rocky start, but got into it. You see lads flying into tackles and the intensity was unbelievable out there. Thankfully everything went alright, kept a clean sheet. Enda (Rowland) helped, made a few great saves and got over the line. It's fantastic."

Giants Tipperary are up next, and Laois will require another massive performance to upset the odds again.

"We'll just go out, play our game. Bring that same intensity again. That's the whole thing. The hits were unbelievable out there, and if we do that again we'll rock Tipperary you know.

We played them here in a practice match a couple of matches ago. They beat us fairly well, but I think we've improved since then, and hopefully now we tear into them Sunday and it'll be a great game."

He also had a word on Eddie Brennan's impact since coming in.

"It's just his attitude, you know, he has that winning mentality and he's after instilling that into us. That bit of ignorance and ruthlessness.

He's instilled that into the players and he's being fantastic for this group. He's done a fantastic job."