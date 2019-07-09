Bookies give odds on Laois hurlers' clash with Tipperary

The bookies have slashed the odds on the Laois hurlers to win the All-Ireland after beating Dublin but the O'Moore men are rank outsiders in the Croke Park All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final clash with Tipperary.

The Joe McDonagh Champions arrived at O'Moore Park last Sunday as the 7/1 outsiders against Dublin but it was Eddie Brennan’s men who left as winners.

The win was enough to cause Boylesports bookmakers to slash the Laois' chances of winning the All-Ireland from 2,500/1 to 80/1.

However, Laois go into Sunday's game at GAA HQ as rank outsiders. Laois are 14/1 to win but Tipp are almost unbackable at 1/80. The draw is 25/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Laois were a huge price of 2,500/1 before the win over Dublin forcing us to slash them into 80/1. Some local punters were quick to back them at 150/1 at half time but we had to cut them even further. It was the first time Laois have beaten Dublin since 2005 and proves that the Joe McDonagh Cup can serve up some classy performances”.

All Ireland SHC 2019

5-4 Limerick

15-8 Tipperary

13-2 Cork

9 Wexford

11 Kilkenny

80 Laois

MORE ODDS ON THE LAOIS GAME FROM BOYLE SPORTS