Laois call to arms as hurlers set to mix it with giants of hurling

Laois hurlers have thrown down the gauntlet to the county's supporters to make their way up to Croke Park this weekend and make their voices heard as Laois face Tipperary. more below ad.

Ballacolla's Willie Dunphy was delighted with the support which helped them to victory over Dublin and says that the team wants more of the same next weekend.

The Leinster Express Sports Man of the Match was almost overwhelmed by the level of support last Sunday.

“I honestly didn't think there was that many people in Laois! I don't know where they're after coming out of, but the support, they just give you such a lift. Running out on to the field they're cheering you, something we haven't heard before, but we're getting used to it and we want more of it,” he said.

The deserved win in O'Moore Park has catapulted the McDonagh Cup winners on course for a tantalizing matchup with neighbours Tipperary in an All-Ireland Quarter Final.

Laois will share the bill with two other giants of hurling - Cork and Kilkenny.

Laois and Tipp will meet on Sunday, July 14 (throw-in 4pm) almost 70 years after the two collided in the 1949 All-Ireland Final at Croke Park. Tipp and Laois last squared up in the championship in 2003 when Portlaoise hosted a qualifier.

Laois have not played in an All-Ireland Quarter-final since 1979. On that occasion, they played Galway who were captained on the day by Joe McDonagh - a future GAA President and the man who gave his name to the McDonagh Cup.

Regardless of how Sunday goes, last weekend's game will never be forgotten by Laois hurling and all involved with GAA in the O'Moore county.

Former Portlaoise based-garda and Kilkenny legend Eddie Brennan has played a big part in the victory but he paid tribute to his squad.

“I'm a Kilkenny man among them all. People are saying 'Oh, Eddie Brennan did this'. It's not, it's the players,” he said.