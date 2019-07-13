Fans wishing Laois hurlers the best in Croke Park showdown with Tipp
Laois fans cheer on their team in the Joe McDonagh Cup final. Picture: Denis Byrne
Laois fans are busy on social media wishing the Laois hurlers led by captain Paddy Purcell and coach Eddie Brennan all the best on social media. Here's a flavour of what's being tweeted led off by the Laois GAA.
As we embrace this historic day for Laois hurling we want to wish all our supporters travelling from near and far a safe journey and also thank you for your support on our journey which continues tomorrow.— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) July 13, 2019
Let’s hear your cheer #laoisabu19 pic.twitter.com/JxH3BpDMuD
The flags are blowing in the summer breeze for Laois in the all Ireland hurling qtr final tomorrow v Tipperary best of luck to all involved with the team.i hope we all have the flags up to show your support for the team pic.twitter.com/iaHuBPy6Xd— Brian Allen (@BrianKAllen3) 13 July 2019
With Setanta men on both sides, we'd like to wish best of luck to @CLGLaois & @TipperaryGAA. We have Callanan, Forde, Maher, O'Meara & Dunne for Tipp, which makes tutor @moriartydave71 & Donal Tracey slightly outnumbered. But they have Laois looking better than ever. pic.twitter.com/PmPYqnmqrb— Setanta College (@SetantaCollege) 13 July 2019
Good luck to Laois! Big upset would be great for hurling!— Fergal Nevin (@FergalNevin) 13 July 2019
Best of luck to the Laois Hurlers against Tipperary on Sunday. https://t.co/q6iT7p3a7x— PortarlingtonGAA (@PortGAA) 13 July 2019
The very best of luck to our local @RathNS_ school principal, @fitztommy14 and all the Laois senior hurling squad in Sunday's historic big game.— Courtwood GAA (@courtwoodgaa) 12 July 2019
Go n-eirí libh, a Thomáis!! #honleix
Good luck to all the Laois hurling team who take on Tipperary on Sunday in Croke Park!! a special thanks to Joe Phelan and Enda Rowland for this photo⚪️ #Hurlstandz pic.twitter.com/a9rPflqFxI— hurlstandz (@hurlstandz) 11 July 2019
A proud Camross man from Laois. Good luck next weekend, Joe. @Camrossns https://t.co/YV9zIqnlXG— Nicola McGlynn (@NicolaMcGlynn1) 9 July 2019
Wishing Laois my in-laws good luck on Sunday against Tipp ye can do it . From a cat fan,— kate okeeffe (@KateOkeeffekate) 8 July 2019
Pictures and messages of support for the Laois lads especially for @WillieDunphy @PickyMaher @CleereLee @stephenbergin1— CloughBallacolla GAA (@Clough_Bcolla) 13 July 2019
@CLGLaois pic.twitter.com/zNqpjfiUuf
