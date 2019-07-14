Heading to Croke Park to see the Laois hurlers today? Avoid this route if possible

Heading to Croke Park today for the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals? If you're driving, avoid this route if at all possible.

Croke Park hosts a double-header today in the All-Ireland quarter-finals with Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Laois all in action today at GAA HQ.

The majority of fans driving up from all four counties will be taking the M7 and then the M50 to get to Croker. Aside from the usual delays for the M7 widening works, drivers should expect delays, not just because all four counties will be using the same road, but because there has been an incident on the route.

There is a crash on the M7 northbound between J12 Newbridge and J11 M9 merge. There are long delays on approach and emergency services are at the scene.