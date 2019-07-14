GAA

Laois supporters take to Twitter to wish hurlers the best of luck

With not long to go now until the big game for the Laois hurlers against Tipperary in Croke Park at 4pm, we had a gander over to Twitter to see what the Laois support was like.

And we weren't disappointed, as many fans took to the social media platform to wish the hurling side all the best for today's clash.

Take a look at some of the best tweets below...

Enda has the sunscreen at the ready anyway. It's a hot day, so that's a smart call.

Laois will certainly go in as underdogs, but that was the tagline they had for the Dubln game, and we all know how that went..

As long as you have the Laois one on for the big one that's fine Patrick!

The boom is well and truly back baby.

Camross will be there cheering on their five lads, particularly vice-captain Joe Phelan who is named to start.

The Abbeyleix priest is hoping Laois the best as well.

Best song in the world!

People from all over the world supporting our troops today.

40 years is a very long wait..

Isn't it great to see the small counties getting a bit of recognition before the Laois lads turn up?

What a summer it's been, hopefully many more like this to come.