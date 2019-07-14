Laois supporters take to Twitter to wish hurlers the best of luck

With not long to go now until the big game for the Laois hurlers against Tipperary in Croke Park at 4pm, we had a gander over to Twitter to see what the Laois support was like.

*In association with Copper Face Jacks

And we weren't disappointed, as many fans took to the social media platform to wish the hurling side all the best for today's clash.

Take a look at some of the best tweets below...

Enda has the sunscreen at the ready anyway. It's a hot day, so that's a smart call.

Laois will certainly go in as underdogs, but that was the tagline they had for the Dubln game, and we all know how that went..

A mahousive day for Laois hurling.Let the underdog stand up and be counted.@CLGLaois pic.twitter.com/7OM59OPhP2 — Dagger (@daggerlang) July 14, 2019

As long as you have the Laois one on for the big one that's fine Patrick!

I’m thinking of putting the Laois one on under the Cork one a switching after the first game. pic.twitter.com/035BIaLELS — Patrick O'Callaghan (@pjoc2003) July 14, 2019

The boom is well and truly back baby.

Cows milked,sun shining and Laois heading to Croker. Life ain't too bad ⚪ pic.twitter.com/pvotEQFCQs — Tomás Doyle (@TomasDoyle1) July 14, 2019

Camross will be there cheering on their five lads, particularly vice-captain Joe Phelan who is named to start.

To Laois Senior Hurling Panel, Management, Backroom and all @CLGLaois We are all behind and beside ye today #proud #Laois #16thman pic.twitter.com/sl0ek2JPlw — Camross Gaa Club (@CamrossGAA) July 14, 2019

The Abbeyleix priest is hoping Laois the best as well.

Sincere best wishes and prayers for all Laois Hurlers from @CLGLaois tomorrow — fr Paddy (@frpaddybyrne) July 13, 2019

Best song in the world!

Laois is rocking pic.twitter.com/Oh9sYjWfvh — Rathdowney Golf Club Ireland (@RathdowneyGC) July 13, 2019

People from all over the world supporting our troops today.

@CLGLaois @NedzerB13 Very best of luck today from us all here in Doha, Laois abu! pic.twitter.com/7MVA7Vttm5 — Neil Scully (@nasinthegulf) July 14, 2019

40 years is a very long wait..

Best of luck to the #Laois hurlers today and the fans traveling to Croke Park. Looks like it’s going to be a scorcher Our first All Ireland quarter final since 1979. G’wan the boys!! @CLGLaois pic.twitter.com/sbIs1Dr1LG — Mick Dunne (@mickmichael) July 14, 2019

Isn't it great to see the small counties getting a bit of recognition before the Laois lads turn up?

Just hope @TipperaryGAA turn up now tomorrow and give Laois a decent game of it! Great to see KK & Cork get opportunity to showcase before the big game also#laoisabu19 — Danny Hanlon (@dannyhanlon123) July 13, 2019

What a summer it's been, hopefully many more like this to come.