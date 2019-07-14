Laois Hurling supporters for GAA Fans of the Year 2019 LAOIS LAOIS LAOIS LAOIS

The GAA gives out plenty of awards, medals and trophies at the end of a championship year but the fans of hurling and football teams who travel the length and breadth of Ireland never get recognised.

Perhaps 2019 is the year for Croke Park to make a change and make the Laois hurling supporters Fans of the Year.

They travelled in their thousands to Croke Park for the All-Ireland Quarterfinal against Tipperary. None left early and they continued to urge their players on right to the finish.

The players gave them a lot to cheer about and the fans responded.

Even at the end of the game one could have been forgiven for thinking Laois had won so enthusiastic were their supporters.

The Tipp players recognised the efforts made by the Laois fans and team by giving them a round of applause to the O'Moore men on the field soon after the final whistle.

Now Mayo and Wexford fans will compete for the accolade but surely the Blue Wave deserves a gong.