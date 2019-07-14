WATCH: Laois hurlers lap of honour in Croke Park following defeat to Tipperary

The Laois hurlers bowed of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship this afternoon with a ten-point defeat to Tipperary at the quarter-final stage, but after the game Laois fans stayed on to cheer for the men that have brought such joy and emotion to the County.

*In association with Copper Face Jacks

Eddie Brennan's side were crowned Joe McDonagh Cup champions at Croke Park two Sundays prior, and then stunned the country last weekend by defeating Mattie Kenny's Dublin in O'Moore Park in a victory that will be fondly remembered by Laois fans for years to come.

Today, they faced a step-up in class as they took on the beaten Munster finalists, Tipperary, in GAA HQ in a game they weren't given much of a chance. Thriving with the underdog tag, Laois put it up to Liam Sheedy's side for large parts but ultimately fell by ten points.

Match Report - HERE

After the game and in front of a quickly dispersed Croke Park, the Laois fans stayed on and were treated to a lap of honour by the County's hurlers amidst chants of 'Laois Laois Laois'.

Take a look at the video below:

A fitting end to a remarkable year for this group of players. Thanks for the memories.

Until next year...