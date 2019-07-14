"They represented themselves with pride there today" - Brennan pleased with heart shown by Laois

The Laois hurlers season came to an end today in Croke Park, All-Ireland contenders Tipperary finishing ten point victors over a battling Laois side that gave it their all.

While the game against Tipperary didn't quite bring out the same level of excitement that the win over Dublin did, manager Eddie Brennan saw plenty of positives in the attitudes of his squad throughout.

"Ah sure look, it's disappointment. I wouldn't be any way critical of the players whatsoever, but today was a very steep learning curve for them. When you play quality in a place like Croke Park, all those little mistakes that you might have got away with at Joe McDonagh level, they tended to be punished very, very hard.

"I have to say I'm just thrilled with the players because I think they could have been forgiven for caving in there today, and maybe coming to half-time it looked as if we were in for a bit of a clipping.

"They stayed at it, that's what they've done all year. That's what we've asked them as a management team to do, to see a job right out 'til the end no matter what's happening. To a man today they did, when probably their legs and their arms and their bodies were screaming out at them that there wasn't anything left.

"That side of things - hugely thrilled with them, very, very proud of them. They represented themselves with pride there today, and unfortunately this is the place that you learn the hardest against quality opposition."

Aaron Dunphy's second-half sending off signalled an even steeper hill for Laois, as Tipperary gained a foothold and took control to see out victory.

"I'd have a take that it wasn't seen, but these things happen. I've seen it inside, and yeah there was a bit of contact with a hurl. I've been on the receiving ends of those lots of times, and I've never seen a lad get sent off, but it's not going to be a case of saying that was the reason.

"It certainly made our task really, really difficult. At that stage you're going 'Oh God, we could be in for a long evening'.

"To be fair to the guys, they went at it to a man. They stuck at it, they kept fighting. When you're coming down the straight, in the match like that, and this is where experience kicks in.

"There was a good experience for the lads today. Your experience will get you through that, your bit of craft and your bit of know-how will get you through it.

"These things happen, unfortunately. As I said it probably did have an impact on us. It took the pressure off Tipp when we probably had been putting them under pressure at times. Look, they are a quality outfit, I'm not going to take anything away from Tipperary today. They did what they had to do. They, to be fair to them, did not take us for granted in any way shape or form. They stuck at it, and they're deservedly through."

Laois played three games in three weeks, but Brennan didn't believe that had a bearing on the result.

"No, not really. I think what was obvious there today was probably that we were coming from a lower base as regards our strength and conditioning. When you're getting two or three years of good conditioning under ya, that's where you benefit, that's where that's so important coming down the straight.

"We probably struggled that side of Christmas to really get the gains. You probably saw the players that did have the fitness base in there were the ones that stayed going until the end. That's not a criticism, that's education, that's learning, and we have to take a look at that going forward and learns from that.'

Laois received a standing ovation after game the game and Brennan believes that the Laois players will be hungry to get back to Croke Park next year.

"I think players that play inter-county level on the back of that, and the guys inside there in the blue and white jerseys of Laois, that should make them chomp at the bit to come back. To be back in October, November, whenever it is you're back, that's what brings you back.

"This is where the big learning is. These are the days that are the cruelest, but they are the ones that you learn the most from. Individually and collectively they have to go away and reflect on that, and say where can we be in twelve months time?

"You'd have to say next May you'd be looking forward to a Leinster campaign where no one in that group is going to take it for granted. We have to take confidence from that, but also realise that there's more work to be done, and there's more games out there to be got.

"That's the big thing for a lot of young guys in that dressing room and today is a very steep learning. You just have to say, what can we take from that? I've certainly never seen a team get a standing ovation like that before.

"Fair play to them, they're acknowledging the supporters. I know we don't often see that in the GAA, but it was good for the lads to acknowledge it.

"There's a good bond there now, everyone is supporting the other and the other is performing to do what they do and represent Laois very well and that's great."