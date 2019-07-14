TIME AND VENUE: Laois hurlers set for homecoming to Portlaoise

The Laois hurlers suffered a ten point defeat at the hands of Munster giants Tipperary today, but fought to the bitter end and gave supporters and players plenty of hope for the future.

Their win over Westmeath two weeks ago was a fine display, taking home the Joe McDonagh Cup back to Laois. However, the scenes last week in their victory over the Dubs were quite simply unforgettable.

The Laois players and management are returning home to Portlaoise now, and are set to be in the Midlands Park Hotel at 8:45pm tonight.

A big crowd is hoped to welcome back the heroes.